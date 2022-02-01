Remove meta[http-equiv=content-language] and meta[http-equiv=content-type] elements for shorter output.

Note: The missing whitespace in the output is due to inikulin/parse5#150.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-remove-meta-http-equiv

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv from 'rehype-remove-meta-http-equiv' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use remove-meta-http-equiv --output output.html

Example

In

< html lang = "en-GB" > < head > < meta charset = "utf8" > < meta http-equiv = "content-type" content = "text/html; charset=chinese" > < meta http-equiv = "content-language" content = "en-US" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Out

< html lang = "en-US" > < head > < meta charset = "chinese" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

