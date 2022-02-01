Remove
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-remove-meta-http-equiv
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv
On the API:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
+import rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv from 'rehype-remove-meta-http-equiv'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
+ .use(rehypeRemoveMetaHttpEquiv)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
On the CLI:
rehype input.html --use remove-meta-http-equiv --output output.html
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<meta charset="utf8">
<meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=chinese">
<meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en-US">
</head>
<body></body>
</html>
<!doctype html><html lang="en-US"><head>
<meta charset="chinese">
</head>
<body>
</body></html>
