Remove empty attributes, if possible.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-remove-empty-attribute
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeRemoveEmptyAttribute
On the API:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
+import rehypeRemoveEmptyAttribute from 'rehype-remove-empty-attribute'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
+ .use(rehypeRemoveEmptyAttribute)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
On the CLI:
rehype input.html --use remove-empty-attribute --output output.html
<label for id=""></label>
<label></label>
