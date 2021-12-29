rehype plugin to bridge or mutate to remark.

Tiny wrapper around hast-util-to-mdast .

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-remark

Use

Say our example.js looks as follows:

import {unified} from 'unified' import {stream} from 'unified-stream' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeRemark from 'rehype-remark' import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify' const processor = unified() .use(rehypeParse) .use(rehypeRemark) .use(remarkStringify) process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

Now, when running the following in a terminal ( 2>/dev/null is just to silence Curl’s debugging output):

curl https://example.com 2>/dev/null | node example.js

stdout(4) yields:

# Example Domain This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

API

This package exports the following identifiers: defaultHandlers , one , all . The default export is rehypeRemark .

rehype (hast) plugin to bridge or mutate to remark (mdast).

destination

If given ( Unified ), runs the destination processor with the new mdast tree, then, after running discards that tree and continues on running the origin processor with the original hast tree (bridge-mode). Otherwise, passes the tree to further plugins (mutate-mode).

options

Options are passed to hast-util-to-mdast . Note that options.document defaults to true in rehype-remark , as this plugin is mostly used with blocks.

defaultHandlers

Re-exported defaultHandlers from hast-util-to-mdast .

one

Re-exported one from hast-util-to-mdast .

all

Re-exported all from hast-util-to-mdast .

Security

Use of rehype-remark can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the tree is unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Related

remark-rehype — Transform Markdown ( mdast ) to HTML ( hast )

— Transform Markdown ( ) to HTML ( ) rehype-retext — Transform HTML ( hast ) to natural language ( nlcst )

— Transform HTML ( ) to natural language ( ) remark-retext — Transform Markdown (mdast) to natural language (nlcst)

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer