rehype plugin to bridge or mutate to remark.
Tiny wrapper around
hast-util-to-mdast.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-remark
Say our
example.js looks as follows:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import {stream} from 'unified-stream'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeRemark from 'rehype-remark'
import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify'
const processor = unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypeRemark)
.use(remarkStringify)
process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)
Now, when running the following in a terminal (
2>/dev/null is just to
silence Curl’s debugging output):
curl https://example.com 2>/dev/null | node example.js
stdout(4) yields:
# Example Domain
This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.
[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)
This package exports the following identifiers:
defaultHandlers,
one,
all.
The default export is
rehypeRemark.
unified().use(rehypeRemark[, destination][, options])
rehype (hast) plugin to bridge or mutate to remark (mdast).
destination
If given (
Unified), runs the destination processor with the new
mdast tree, then, after running discards that tree and continues on running
the origin processor with the original hast tree (bridge-mode).
Otherwise, passes the tree to further plugins (mutate-mode).
options
Options are passed to
hast-util-to-mdast.
Note that
options.document defaults to
true in
rehype-remark,
as this plugin is mostly used with blocks.
defaultHandlers
Re-exported
defaultHandlers
from
hast-util-to-mdast.
one
Re-exported
one from
hast-util-to-mdast.
all
Re-exported
all from
hast-util-to-mdast.
Use of
rehype-remark can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack if the tree is unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
remark-rehype
— Transform Markdown (mdast) to HTML (hast)
rehype-retext
— Transform HTML (hast) to natural language (nlcst)
remark-retext
— Transform Markdown (mdast) to natural language
(nlcst)
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.