rehype plugin to transform to React.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-react

Use

The following example shows how to create a markdown input textarea, and corresponding rendered HTML output. The Markdown is processed to add a Table of Contents, highlight code blocks, and to render GitHub mentions (and other cool GH features).

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkSlug from 'remark-slug' import remarkToc from 'remark-toc' import remarkGithub from 'remark-github' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight' import rehypeReact from 'rehype-react' const processor = unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkSlug) .use(remarkToc) .use(remarkGithub, { repository : 'rehypejs/rehype-react' }) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeHighlight) .use(rehypeReact, { createElement : React.createElement}) class App extends React . Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { text : '# Hello



## Table of Contents



## @rhysd' } this .onChange = this .onChange.bind( this ) } onChange(ev) { this .setState({ text : ev.target.value}) } render() { return ( < div > < textarea value = {this.state.text} onChange = {this.onChange} /> < div id = "preview" > {processor.processSync(this.state.text).result} </ div > </ div > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.querySelector('#root'))

Yields (in id="preview" , on first render):

< div > < h1 id = "hello" > Hello </ h1 > < h2 id = "table-of-contents" > Table of Contents </ h2 > < ul > < li > < a href = "#rhysd" > @rhysd </ a > </ li > </ ul > < h2 id = "rhysd" > < a href = "https://github.com/rhysd" > < strong > @rhysd </ strong > </ a > </ h2 > </ div >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeReact .

rehype (hast) plugin to transform to React.

Typically, unified compilers return string . This compiler returns a ReactElement (or similar). When using .process or .processSync , the value at file.result (or when using .stringify , the return value), is such a custom node.

options

How to create elements or components ( Function , required). You should typically pass React.createElement .

Create fragments instead of an outer <div> if available ( symbol ). You should typically pass React.Fragment .

Override default elements (such as <a> , <p> , etcetera) by passing an object mapping tag names to components ( Object.<Component> , default: {} ).

For example, to use <MyLink> components instead of <a> , and <MyParagraph> instead of <p> , so something like this:

.use(rehype2react, { createElement : React.createElement, components : { a : MyLink, p : MyParagraph } })

React key prefix ( string , default: 'h-' ).

Pass the original hast node as props.node to custom React components ( boolean , default: false ).

Security

Use of rehype-react can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the tree is unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Related

remark-rehype — Transform Markdown ( mdast ) to HTML ( hast )

— Transform Markdown ( ) to HTML ( ) rehype-retext — Transform HTML ( hast ) to natural language ( nlcst )

— Transform HTML ( ) to natural language ( ) rehype-remark — Transform HTML ( hast ) to Markdown ( mdast )

— Transform HTML ( ) to Markdown ( ) rehype-sanitize — Sanitize HTML

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer, modified by Tom MacWright, Mapbox, and rhysd.