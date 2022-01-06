rehype plugin to transform to React.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-react
The following example shows how to create a markdown input textarea, and corresponding rendered HTML output. The Markdown is processed to add a Table of Contents, highlight code blocks, and to render GitHub mentions (and other cool GH features).
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkSlug from 'remark-slug'
import remarkToc from 'remark-toc'
import remarkGithub from 'remark-github'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight'
import rehypeReact from 'rehype-react'
const processor = unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkSlug)
.use(remarkToc)
.use(remarkGithub, {repository: 'rehypejs/rehype-react'})
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeHighlight)
.use(rehypeReact, {createElement: React.createElement})
class App extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {text: '# Hello\n\n## Table of Contents\n\n## @rhysd'}
this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
}
onChange(ev) {
this.setState({text: ev.target.value})
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<textarea value={this.state.text} onChange={this.onChange} />
<div id="preview">{processor.processSync(this.state.text).result}</div>
</div>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#root'))
Yields (in
id="preview", on first render):
<div><h1 id="hello">Hello</h1>
<h2 id="table-of-contents">Table of Contents</h2>
<ul>
<li><a href="#rhysd">@rhysd</a></li>
</ul>
<h2 id="rhysd"><a href="https://github.com/rhysd"><strong>@rhysd</strong></a></h2></div>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeReact.
unified().use(rehypeReact, options)
rehype (hast) plugin to transform to React.
Typically, unified compilers return
string.
This compiler returns a
ReactElement (or similar).
When using
.process or
.processSync, the value at
file.result (or when
using
.stringify, the return value), is such a custom node.
options
options.createElement
How to create elements or components (
Function, required).
You should typically pass
React.createElement.
options.Fragment
Create fragments instead of an outer
<div> if available (
symbol).
You should typically pass
React.Fragment.
options.components
Override default elements (such as
<a>,
<p>, etcetera) by passing an object
mapping tag names to components (
Object.<Component>, default:
{}).
For example, to use
<MyLink> components instead of
<a>, and
<MyParagraph>
instead of
<p>, so something like this:
// …
.use(rehype2react, {
createElement: React.createElement,
components: {
a: MyLink,
p: MyParagraph
}
})
// …
options.prefix
React key prefix (
string, default:
'h-').
options.passNode
Pass the original hast node as
props.node to custom React components
(
boolean, default:
false).
Use of
rehype-react can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack if the tree is unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
remark-rehype
— Transform Markdown (mdast) to HTML (hast)
rehype-retext
— Transform HTML (hast) to natural language (nlcst)
rehype-remark
— Transform HTML (hast) to Markdown (mdast)
rehype-sanitize
— Sanitize HTML
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
MIT © Titus Wormer, modified by Tom MacWright, Mapbox, and rhysd.