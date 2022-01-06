openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rehype-react

by rehypejs
7.0.3 (see all)

plugin to transform to React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.4K

GitHub Stars

243

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rehype-react

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

rehype plugin to transform to React.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install rehype-react

Use

The following example shows how to create a markdown input textarea, and corresponding rendered HTML output. The Markdown is processed to add a Table of Contents, highlight code blocks, and to render GitHub mentions (and other cool GH features).

import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkSlug from 'remark-slug'
import remarkToc from 'remark-toc'
import remarkGithub from 'remark-github'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight'
import rehypeReact from 'rehype-react'

const processor = unified()
  .use(remarkParse)
  .use(remarkSlug)
  .use(remarkToc)
  .use(remarkGithub, {repository: 'rehypejs/rehype-react'})
  .use(remarkRehype)
  .use(rehypeHighlight)
  .use(rehypeReact, {createElement: React.createElement})

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {text: '# Hello\n\n## Table of Contents\n\n## @rhysd'}
    this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
  }

  onChange(ev) {
    this.setState({text: ev.target.value})
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <textarea value={this.state.text} onChange={this.onChange} />
        <div id="preview">{processor.processSync(this.state.text).result}</div>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#root'))

Yields (in id="preview", on first render):

<div><h1 id="hello">Hello</h1>
<h2 id="table-of-contents">Table of Contents</h2>
<ul>
<li><a href="#rhysd">@rhysd</a></li>
</ul>
<h2 id="rhysd"><a href="https://github.com/rhysd"><strong>@rhysd</strong></a></h2></div>

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeReact.

unified().use(rehypeReact, options)

rehype (hast) plugin to transform to React.

Typically, unified compilers return string. This compiler returns a ReactElement (or similar). When using .process or .processSync, the value at file.result (or when using .stringify, the return value), is such a custom node.

options
options.createElement

How to create elements or components (Function, required). You should typically pass React.createElement.

options.Fragment

Create fragments instead of an outer <div> if available (symbol). You should typically pass React.Fragment.

options.components

Override default elements (such as <a>, <p>, etcetera) by passing an object mapping tag names to components (Object.<Component>, default: {}).

For example, to use <MyLink> components instead of <a>, and <MyParagraph> instead of <p>, so something like this:

  // …
  .use(rehype2react, {
    createElement: React.createElement,
    components: {
      a: MyLink,
      p: MyParagraph
    }
  })
  // …
options.prefix

React key prefix (string, default: 'h-').

options.passNode

Pass the original hast node as props.node to custom React components (boolean, default: false).

Security

Use of rehype-react can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the tree is unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer, modified by Tom MacWright, Mapbox, and rhysd.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial