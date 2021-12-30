rehype plugin to parse the tree again (and raw nodes). Keeping positional info OK. 🙌
Tiny wrapper around
hast-util-raw
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-raw
Say we have the following Markdown file,
example.md:
<div class="note">
A mix of *Markdown* and <em>HTML</em>.
</div>
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeRaw from 'rehype-raw'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.md')
unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype, {allowDangerousHtml: true})
.use(rehypeRaw)
.use(rehypeDocument, {title: '🙌'})
.use(rehypeFormat)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.md: no issues found
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>🙌</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<div class="note">
<p>A mix of <em>Markdown</em> and <em>HTML</em>.</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeRaw.
unified().use(rehypeRaw[, options])
Parse the tree again, also parsing “raw” nodes (as exposed by
remark-rehype).
options are passed to hast-util-raw.
This project parses a hast tree with embedded raw HTML.
This typically occurs because we’re coming from Markdown, often parsed by
remark-parse.
Inside Markdown, HTML is a black box: Markdown doesn’t know what’s inside that
HTML.
So, when
rehype-raw maps Markdown to HTML, it cannot understand raw embedded
HTML.
That’s where this project comes in.
But, Markdown is much terser than HTML, so it’s often preferred to use Markdown, in HTML, inside Markdown. As can be seen in the above example.
However, Markdown can only be mixed with HTML in some cases. Take the following examples:
Warning: does not work:
<div class="note">
A mix of *Markdown* and <em>HTML</em>.
</div>
…this is seen as one big block of HTML:
<div class="note">
A mix of *Markdown* and <em>HTML</em>.
<div>
This does work:
<div class="note">
A mix of *Markdown* and <em>HTML</em>.
</div>
…it’s one block with the opening HTML tag, then a paragraph of Markdown, and another block with closing HTML tag. That’s because of the blank lines:
<div class="note">
A mix of <em>Markdown</em> and <em>HTML</em>.
<div>
This also works:
<span class="note">A mix of *Markdown* and <em>HTML</em>.</span>
…Inline tags are parsed as separate tags, with Markdown in between:
<p><span class="note">A mix of <em>Markdown</em> and <em>HTML</em>.</span></p>
This occurs if the tag name is not included in the list of block tag names.
Improper use of
rehype-raw can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
Either do not combine this plugin with user content or use
rehype-sanitize.
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.