rehype plugin to highlight code blocks in HTML with Prism (via refractor) with additional line highlighting and line numbers functionalities.

Inspired by and uses a compatible API as @mapbox/rehype-prism with additional support for line-highlighting and line numbers.

Tested to work with xdm and mdx v2 libraries such as mdx-bundler. If you are using mdx v1 libraries such as next-mdx-remote, you will need to patch it with the fixMetaPlugin discussed in this issue, before rehype-prism-plus .

An appropriate stylesheet should be loaded to style the language tokens, format line numbers and highlight lines.

Installation

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm install rehype-prism-plus

Usage

The following import paths are supported:

rehype-prism-plus/generator , generator function. Can be used to generate a rehype prism plugin that works on your desired languages.

, generator function. Can be used to generate a rehype prism plugin that works on your desired languages. rehype-prism-plus/common , rehype plugin. Supports the languages in refractor/lib/common.js .

, rehype plugin. Supports the languages in . rehype-prism-plus/all , rehype plugin. Works with all language supported by refractor.

, rehype plugin. Works with all language supported by refractor. rehype-prism-plus , re-exports the above 3 packages with rehype-prism-plus/all as the default export.

Some examples of how you might use the rehype plugin:

import rehype from 'rehype' import rehypePrism from 'rehype-prism-plus' rehype().use(rehypePrism).process( )

Here's an example of syntax highlighting in Markdown, with xdm

import { compile } from 'xdm' import rehypePrism from 'rehype-prism-plus' async function main ( code ) { console .log( String ( await compile(code, { rehypePlugins : [rehypePrism] }))) } main( `~~~js console.log(1) ~~~` )

Sample markdown to HTML output

Input:

``` js {1,3-4} showLineNumbers function fancyAlert(arg) { if (arg) { $.facebox({ div: '#foo' }) } } ```

HTML Output:

< code class = "language-js" > < div class = "code-line line-number highlight-line" line = "1" > < span class = "keyword" > function </ span > < span class = "function" > fancyAlert </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > ( </ span > < span class = "" > arg </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > ) </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > { </ span > </ div > < div class = "code-line line-number highlight-line" line = "2" > < span class = "keyword" > if </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > ( </ span > arg < span class = "punctuation" > ) </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > { </ span > </ div > < div class = "code-line line-number" line = "3" > $ < span class = "punctuation" > . </ span > < span class = "function" > facebox </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > ( </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > { </ span > div < span class = "" > : </ span > < span class = "string" > '#foo' </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > } </ span > < span class = "punctuation" > ) </ span > </ div > < div class = "code-line line-number" line = "4" > < span class = "punctuation" > } </ span > </ div > < div class = "code-line line-number" line = "5" > < span class = "punctuation" > } </ span > </ div > </ code >

Generating

To customise the languages for your own prism plugin:

import { refractor } from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js' import rehypePrismGenerator from 'rehype-prism-plus/generator' refractor.register(markdown) const myPrismPlugin = rehypePrismGenerator(refractor)

Styling

To style the language tokens, you can just copy them from any prismjs compatible ones. Here's a list of themes.

In addition, the following styles should be added for line highlighting and line numbers to work correctly:

pre { overflow-x : auto; } .code-highlight { float : left; min-width : 100% ; } .code-line { display : block; padding-left : 16px ; padding-right : 16px ; margin-left : - 16px ; margin-right : - 16px ; border-left-width : 4px ; border-left-color : rgba (31, 41, 55, 0); } .code-line .inserted { background-color : rgba (16, 185, 129, 0.2); } .code-line .deleted { background-color : rgba (239, 68, 68, 0.2); } .highlight-line { margin-left : - 16px ; margin-right : - 16px ; background-color : rgba (55, 65, 81, 0.5); border-left-width : 4px ; border-left-color : rgb (59, 130, 246); } .line-number ::before { display : inline-block; width : 1rem ; text-align : right; margin-right : 16px ; margin-left : - 8px ; color : rgb (156, 163, 175); content : attr (line); }

Here's the styled output using the prism-night-owl theme:

For more information on styling of language tokens, consult refractor and Prism.

API

rehype().use(rehypePrism, [options])

Syntax highlights pre > code . Under the hood, it uses refractor, which is a virtual version of Prism.

The code language is configured by setting a language-{name} class on the <code> element. You can use any language supported by refractor.

If no language-{name} class is found on a <code> element, it will be skipped.

options

Type: boolean . Default: false .

By default, if {name} does not correspond to a language supported by refractor an error will be thrown.

If you would like to silently skip <code> elements with invalid languages or support line numbers and line highlighting for code blocks without a specified language, set this option to true .

Type: boolean . Default: false .

By default, line numbers will only be displayed for code block cells with a meta property that includes 'showLineNumbers'. To control the starting line number use showLineNumbers=X , where X is the starting line number as a meta property for the code block.

If you would like to show line numbers for all code blocks, without specifying the meta property, set this to true .