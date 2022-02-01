rehype preset to minify HTML.
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en-GB">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="content-language" content="en-US">
<script src="index.js" type="text/javascript" language="javascript">
alert(true);
</script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="index.css" type="text/css">
<title>Foo & bar</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1 class="foo foo">bar bar</h1>
<p id="alfred" id="alfred"> <strong>foo</strong> <em>bar</em> </p>
<button type="BUTTON" onclick="javascript:return false">Alpha</button>
</body>
</html>
<!doctypehtml><html lang=en-US><meta charset=utf8><script src=index.js></script><link rel=stylesheet href=index.css><title>Foo & bar</title><h1 class=foo>bar bar</h1><p id=alfred><strong>foo</strong> <em>bar</em></p><button type=button onclick=return!1>Alpha</button>
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-preset-minify
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypePresetMinify
After installing, add the following to
.rehyperc (or
package.json under
"rehype"):
{
"plugins": [
"preset-minify"
]
}
Then use rehype-cli:
rehype src/ --output dist/
Use:
import {rehype} from 'rehype'
import rehypePresetMinify from 'rehype-preset-minify'
const doc = `<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Hello</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>World!</h1>
</body>
</html>
`
rehype()
.use(rehypePresetMinify)
.process(doc)
.then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
})
Yields:
<!doctypehtml><title>Hello</title><h1>World!</h1>
