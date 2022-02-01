rehype preset to minify HTML.

In

< html lang = "en-GB" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "content-language" content = "en-US" > < script src = "index.js" type = "text/javascript" language = "javascript" > alert( true ); </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "index.css" type = "text/css" > < title > Foo & bar </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 class = "foo foo" > bar bar </ h1 > < p id = "alfred" id = "alfred" > < strong > foo </ strong > < em > bar </ em > </ p > < button type = "BUTTON" onclick = "javascript:return false" > Alpha </ button > </ body > </ html >

Out

< html lang = en-US > < meta charset = utf8 > < script src = index.js > </ script > < link rel = stylesheet href = index.css > < title > Foo & bar </ title > < h1 class = foo > bar bar </ h1 > < p id = alfred > < strong > foo </ strong > < em > bar </ em > </ p > < button type = button onclick = return!1 > Alpha </ button >

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-preset-minify

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypePresetMinify

CLI

After installing, add the following to .rehyperc (or package.json under "rehype" ):

{ "plugins" : [ "preset-minify" ] }

Then use rehype-cli:

rehype src/ --output dist/

API

Use:

import {rehype} from 'rehype' import rehypePresetMinify from 'rehype-preset-minify' const doc = `<!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>Hello</title> </head> <body> <h1>World!</h1> </body> </html> ` rehype() .use(rehypePresetMinify) .process(doc) .then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) })

Yields:

< title > Hello </ title > < h1 > World! </ h1 >

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer