rehype plugin to parse HTML. Parser for unified. Parses HTML to hast syntax trees. Used in the rehype processor but can be used on its own as well.
If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use
rehype-dom-parse.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-parse
This example shows how we can parse HTML with this module and configure it to
emit parse errors except for duplicate attributes.
Then we transform HTML to Markdown with
rehype-remark and
finally serialize that Markdown with
remark-stringify.
Say we have the following file,
example.html, with a few errors:
<!doctypehtml>
<title class="a" class="b">Hello…</title>
<h1/>World!</h1>
…and our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeRemark from 'rehype-remark'
import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.html')
unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {emitParseErrors: true, duplicateAttribute: false})
.use(rehypeRemark)
.use(remarkStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.html
1:10-1:10 warning Missing whitespace before doctype name missing-whitespace-before-doctype-name parse-error
3:1-3:6 warning Unexpected trailing slash on start tag of non-void element non-void-html-element-start-tag-with-trailing-solidus parse-error
⚠ 2 warnings
# World!
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeParse.
unified().use(rehypeParse[, options])
Configure
processor to parse HTML and create a hast syntax tree.
options
options.fragment
Specify whether to parse a fragment (
boolean, default:
false), instead of a
complete document.
In document mode, unopened
html,
head, and
body elements are opened in
just the right places.
options.space
⚠️ rehype is not an XML parser. It support SVG as embedded in HTML, but not the features available in the rest of XML/SVG. Passing SVG files could strip useful information, but fragments of modern SVG should be fine.
Which space the document is in (
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html').
If an
svg element is found in the HTML space,
parse automatically
switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches
back when exiting.
Note: make sure to set
fragment: true if
space: 'svg'.
options.emitParseErrors
⚠️ Parse errors are currently being added to HTML. Not all errors emitted by parse5 (or rehype-parse) are specced yet. Some documentation may still be missing.
Emit parse errors while parsing on the vfile (
boolean, default:
false).
Setting this to
true starts emitting HTML parse errors.
Specific rules can be turned off by setting them to
false (or
0).
The default, when
emitParseErrors: true, is
true (or
1), and means that
rules emit as warnings.
Rules can also be configured with
2, to turn them into fatal errors.
The specific parse errors that are currently supported are detailed below:
abandonedHeadElementChild — unexpected metadata element after head (example)
abruptClosingOfEmptyComment — unexpected abruptly closed empty comment (example)
abruptDoctypePublicIdentifier — unexpected abruptly closed public identifier (example)
abruptDoctypeSystemIdentifier — unexpected abruptly closed system identifier (example)
absenceOfDigitsInNumericCharacterReference — unexpected non-digit at start of numeric character reference (example)
cdataInHtmlContent — unexpected CDATA section in HTML (example)
characterReferenceOutsideUnicodeRange — unexpected too big numeric character reference (example)
closingOfElementWithOpenChildElements — unexpected closing tag with open child elements (example)
controlCharacterInInputStream — unexpected control character (example)
controlCharacterReference — unexpected control character reference (example)
disallowedContentInNoscriptInHead — disallowed content inside
<noscript> in
<head> (example)
duplicateAttribute — unexpected duplicate attribute (example)
endTagWithAttributes — unexpected attribute on closing tag (example)
endTagWithTrailingSolidus — unexpected slash at end of closing tag (example)
endTagWithoutMatchingOpenElement — unexpected unopened end tag (example)
eofBeforeTagName — unexpected end of file (example)
eofInCdata — unexpected end of file in CDATA (example)
eofInComment — unexpected end of file in comment (example)
eofInDoctype — unexpected end of file in doctype (example)
eofInElementThatCanContainOnlyText — unexpected end of file in element that can only contain text (example)
eofInScriptHtmlCommentLikeText — unexpected end of file in comment inside script (example)
eofInTag — unexpected end of file in tag (example)
incorrectlyClosedComment — incorrectly closed comment (example)
incorrectlyOpenedComment — incorrectly opened comment (example)
invalidCharacterSequenceAfterDoctypeName — invalid sequence after doctype name (example)
invalidFirstCharacterOfTagName — invalid first character in tag name (example)
misplacedDoctype — misplaced doctype (example)
misplacedStartTagForHeadElement — misplaced
<head> start tag (example)
missingAttributeValue — missing attribute value (example)
missingDoctype — missing doctype before other content (example)
missingDoctypeName — missing doctype name (example)
missingDoctypePublicIdentifier — missing public identifier in doctype (example)
missingDoctypeSystemIdentifier — missing system identifier in doctype (example)
missingEndTagName — missing name in end tag (example)
missingQuoteBeforeDoctypePublicIdentifier — missing quote before public identifier in doctype (example)
missingQuoteBeforeDoctypeSystemIdentifier — missing quote before system identifier in doctype (example)
missingSemicolonAfterCharacterReference — missing semicolon after character reference (example)
missingWhitespaceAfterDoctypePublicKeyword — missing whitespace after public identifier in doctype (example)
missingWhitespaceAfterDoctypeSystemKeyword — missing whitespace after system identifier in doctype (example)
missingWhitespaceBeforeDoctypeName — missing whitespace before doctype name (example)
missingWhitespaceBetweenAttributes — missing whitespace between attributes (example)
missingWhitespaceBetweenDoctypePublicAndSystemIdentifiers — missing whitespace between public and system identifiers in doctype (example)
nestedComment — unexpected nested comment (example)
nestedNoscriptInHead — unexpected nested
<noscript> in
<head> (example)
nonConformingDoctype — unexpected non-conforming doctype declaration (example)
nonVoidHtmlElementStartTagWithTrailingSolidus — unexpected trailing slash on start tag of non-void element (example)
noncharacterCharacterReference — unexpected noncharacter code point referenced by character reference (example)
noncharacterInInputStream — unexpected noncharacter character (example)
nullCharacterReference — unexpected NULL character referenced by character reference (example)
openElementsLeftAfterEof — unexpected end of file (example)
surrogateCharacterReference — unexpected surrogate character referenced by character reference (example)
surrogateInInputStream — unexpected surrogate character
unexpectedCharacterAfterDoctypeSystemIdentifier — invalid character after system identifier in doctype (example)
unexpectedCharacterInAttributeName — unexpected character in attribute name (example)
unexpectedCharacterInUnquotedAttributeValue — unexpected character in unquoted attribute value (example)
unexpectedEqualsSignBeforeAttributeName — unexpected equals sign before attribute name (example)
unexpectedNullCharacter — unexpected NULL character (example)
unexpectedQuestionMarkInsteadOfTagName — unexpected question mark instead of tag name (example)
unexpectedSolidusInTag — unexpected slash in tag (example)
unknownNamedCharacterReference — unexpected unknown named character reference (example)
options.verbose
Patch extra positional information (
boolean, default:
false).
If specified, the following element:
<img src="#" alt>
…has the following
data:
{ position:
{ opening:
{ start: { line: 1, column: 1, offset: 0 },
end: { line: 1, column: 18, offset: 17 } },
closing: null,
properties:
{ src:
{ start: { line: 1, column: 6, offset: 5 },
end: { line: 1, column: 13, offset: 12 } },
alt:
{ start: { line: 1, column: 14, offset: 13 },
end: { line: 1, column: 17, offset: 16 } } } } }
parse.Parser
Access to the parser, if you need it.
As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
