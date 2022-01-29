rehype plugin to parse HTML. Parser for unified. Parses HTML to hast syntax trees. Used in the rehype processor but can be used on its own as well.

If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use rehype-dom-parse .

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-parse

Use

This example shows how we can parse HTML with this module and configure it to emit parse errors except for duplicate attributes. Then we transform HTML to Markdown with rehype-remark and finally serialize that Markdown with remark-stringify .

Say we have the following file, example.html , with a few errors:

< title class = "a" class = "b" > Hello… </ title > < h1 /> World! </ h1 >

…and our script, example.js , looks as follows:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeRemark from 'rehype-remark' import remarkStringify from 'remark-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.html' ) unified() .use(rehypeParse, { emitParseErrors : true , duplicateAttribute : false }) .use(rehypeRemark) .use(remarkStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) console .log( String (file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.html 1:10-1:10 warning Missing whitespace before doctype name missing-whitespace-before-doctype-name parse-error 3:1-3:6 warning Unexpected trailing slash on start tag of non-void element non-void-html-element-start-tag-with-trailing-solidus parse-error ⚠ 2 warnings

# World!

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeParse .

Configure processor to parse HTML and create a hast syntax tree.

options

Specify whether to parse a fragment ( boolean , default: false ), instead of a complete document. In document mode, unopened html , head , and body elements are opened in just the right places.

⚠️ rehype is not an XML parser. It support SVG as embedded in HTML, but not the features available in the rest of XML/SVG. Passing SVG files could strip useful information, but fragments of modern SVG should be fine.

Which space the document is in ( 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ).

If an svg element is found in the HTML space, parse automatically switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when exiting.

Note: make sure to set fragment: true if space: 'svg' .

⚠️ Parse errors are currently being added to HTML. Not all errors emitted by parse5 (or rehype-parse) are specced yet. Some documentation may still be missing.

Emit parse errors while parsing on the vfile ( boolean , default: false ).

Setting this to true starts emitting HTML parse errors.

Specific rules can be turned off by setting them to false (or 0 ). The default, when emitParseErrors: true , is true (or 1 ), and means that rules emit as warnings. Rules can also be configured with 2 , to turn them into fatal errors.

The specific parse errors that are currently supported are detailed below:

abandonedHeadElementChild — unexpected metadata element after head (example)

— unexpected metadata element after head (example) abruptClosingOfEmptyComment — unexpected abruptly closed empty comment (example)

— unexpected abruptly closed empty comment (example) abruptDoctypePublicIdentifier — unexpected abruptly closed public identifier (example)

— unexpected abruptly closed public identifier (example) abruptDoctypeSystemIdentifier — unexpected abruptly closed system identifier (example)

— unexpected abruptly closed system identifier (example) absenceOfDigitsInNumericCharacterReference — unexpected non-digit at start of numeric character reference (example)

— unexpected non-digit at start of numeric character reference (example) cdataInHtmlContent — unexpected CDATA section in HTML (example)

— unexpected CDATA section in HTML (example) characterReferenceOutsideUnicodeRange — unexpected too big numeric character reference (example)

— unexpected too big numeric character reference (example) closingOfElementWithOpenChildElements — unexpected closing tag with open child elements (example)

— unexpected closing tag with open child elements (example) controlCharacterInInputStream — unexpected control character (example)

— unexpected control character (example) controlCharacterReference — unexpected control character reference (example)

— unexpected control character reference (example) disallowedContentInNoscriptInHead — disallowed content inside <noscript> in <head> (example)

— disallowed content inside in (example) duplicateAttribute — unexpected duplicate attribute (example)

— unexpected duplicate attribute (example) endTagWithAttributes — unexpected attribute on closing tag (example)

— unexpected attribute on closing tag (example) endTagWithTrailingSolidus — unexpected slash at end of closing tag (example)

— unexpected slash at end of closing tag (example) endTagWithoutMatchingOpenElement — unexpected unopened end tag (example)

— unexpected unopened end tag (example) eofBeforeTagName — unexpected end of file (example)

— unexpected end of file (example) eofInCdata — unexpected end of file in CDATA (example)

— unexpected end of file in CDATA (example) eofInComment — unexpected end of file in comment (example)

— unexpected end of file in comment (example) eofInDoctype — unexpected end of file in doctype (example)

— unexpected end of file in doctype (example) eofInElementThatCanContainOnlyText — unexpected end of file in element that can only contain text (example)

— unexpected end of file in element that can only contain text (example) eofInScriptHtmlCommentLikeText — unexpected end of file in comment inside script (example)

— unexpected end of file in comment inside script (example) eofInTag — unexpected end of file in tag (example)

— unexpected end of file in tag (example) incorrectlyClosedComment — incorrectly closed comment (example)

— incorrectly closed comment (example) incorrectlyOpenedComment — incorrectly opened comment (example)

— incorrectly opened comment (example) invalidCharacterSequenceAfterDoctypeName — invalid sequence after doctype name (example)

— invalid sequence after doctype name (example) invalidFirstCharacterOfTagName — invalid first character in tag name (example)

— invalid first character in tag name (example) misplacedDoctype — misplaced doctype (example)

— misplaced doctype (example) misplacedStartTagForHeadElement — misplaced <head> start tag (example)

— misplaced start tag (example) missingAttributeValue — missing attribute value (example)

— missing attribute value (example) missingDoctype — missing doctype before other content (example)

— missing doctype before other content (example) missingDoctypeName — missing doctype name (example)

— missing doctype name (example) missingDoctypePublicIdentifier — missing public identifier in doctype (example)

— missing public identifier in doctype (example) missingDoctypeSystemIdentifier — missing system identifier in doctype (example)

— missing system identifier in doctype (example) missingEndTagName — missing name in end tag (example)

— missing name in end tag (example) missingQuoteBeforeDoctypePublicIdentifier — missing quote before public identifier in doctype (example)

— missing quote before public identifier in doctype (example) missingQuoteBeforeDoctypeSystemIdentifier — missing quote before system identifier in doctype (example)

— missing quote before system identifier in doctype (example) missingSemicolonAfterCharacterReference — missing semicolon after character reference (example)

— missing semicolon after character reference (example) missingWhitespaceAfterDoctypePublicKeyword — missing whitespace after public identifier in doctype (example)

— missing whitespace after public identifier in doctype (example) missingWhitespaceAfterDoctypeSystemKeyword — missing whitespace after system identifier in doctype (example)

— missing whitespace after system identifier in doctype (example) missingWhitespaceBeforeDoctypeName — missing whitespace before doctype name (example)

— missing whitespace before doctype name (example) missingWhitespaceBetweenAttributes — missing whitespace between attributes (example)

— missing whitespace between attributes (example) missingWhitespaceBetweenDoctypePublicAndSystemIdentifiers — missing whitespace between public and system identifiers in doctype (example)

— missing whitespace between public and system identifiers in doctype (example) nestedComment — unexpected nested comment (example)

— unexpected nested comment (example) nestedNoscriptInHead — unexpected nested <noscript> in <head> (example)

— unexpected nested in (example) nonConformingDoctype — unexpected non-conforming doctype declaration (example)

— unexpected non-conforming doctype declaration (example) nonVoidHtmlElementStartTagWithTrailingSolidus — unexpected trailing slash on start tag of non-void element (example)

— unexpected trailing slash on start tag of non-void element (example) noncharacterCharacterReference — unexpected noncharacter code point referenced by character reference (example)

— unexpected noncharacter code point referenced by character reference (example) noncharacterInInputStream — unexpected noncharacter character (example)

— unexpected noncharacter character (example) nullCharacterReference — unexpected NULL character referenced by character reference (example)

— unexpected NULL character referenced by character reference (example) openElementsLeftAfterEof — unexpected end of file (example)

— unexpected end of file (example) surrogateCharacterReference — unexpected surrogate character referenced by character reference (example)

— unexpected surrogate character referenced by character reference (example) surrogateInInputStream — unexpected surrogate character

— unexpected surrogate character unexpectedCharacterAfterDoctypeSystemIdentifier — invalid character after system identifier in doctype (example)

— invalid character after system identifier in doctype (example) unexpectedCharacterInAttributeName — unexpected character in attribute name (example)

— unexpected character in attribute name (example) unexpectedCharacterInUnquotedAttributeValue — unexpected character in unquoted attribute value (example)

— unexpected character in unquoted attribute value (example) unexpectedEqualsSignBeforeAttributeName — unexpected equals sign before attribute name (example)

— unexpected equals sign before attribute name (example) unexpectedNullCharacter — unexpected NULL character (example)

— unexpected NULL character (example) unexpectedQuestionMarkInsteadOfTagName — unexpected question mark instead of tag name (example)

— unexpected question mark instead of tag name (example) unexpectedSolidusInTag — unexpected slash in tag (example)

— unexpected slash in tag (example) unknownNamedCharacterReference — unexpected unknown named character reference (example)

Patch extra positional information ( boolean , default: false ). If specified, the following element:

< img src = "#" alt >

…has the following data :

{ position : { opening : { start : { line : 1 , column : 1 , offset : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 18 , offset : 17 } }, closing : null , properties : { src : { start : { line : 1 , column : 6 , offset : 5 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 13 , offset : 12 } }, alt : { start : { line : 1 , column : 14 , offset : 13 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 17 , offset : 16 } } } } }

Access to the parser, if you need it.

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in rehypejs/ideas .

A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer