Collapse whitespace.
Normally, collapses to a single space.
If
newlines: true, collapses whitespace containing newlines to
'\n'
instead of
' '.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-minify-whitespace
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeMinifyWhitespace
On the API:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
+import rehypeMinifyWhitespace from 'rehype-minify-whitespace'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
+ .use(rehypeMinifyWhitespace)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
On the CLI:
rehype input.html --use minify-whitespace --output output.html
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p><strong>This</strong> and <em>that</em></p>
<h1>Heading</h1><p><strong>This</strong> and <em>that</em></p>
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.