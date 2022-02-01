Collapse whitespace.

Normally, collapses to a single space. If newlines: true , collapses whitespace containing newlines to '

' instead of ' ' .

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-minify-whitespace

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeMinifyWhitespace

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeMinifyWhitespace from 'rehype-minify-whitespace' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeMinifyWhitespace) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use minify-whitespace --output output.html

Example

In

< h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p > < strong > This </ strong > and < em > that </ em > </ p >

Out

< h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p > < strong > This </ strong > and < em > that </ em > </ p >

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer