Minify content on meta elements.

Note: meta[name=theme-color] and meta[name=msapplication-TileColor] are handled by rehype-minify-meta-color .

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-minify-meta-content

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeMinifyMetaContent

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeMinifyMetaContent from 'rehype-minify-meta-content' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeMinifyMetaContent) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use minify-meta-content --output output.html

Example

In

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, user-scalable=yes" > < meta name = "keywords" content = "foo, bar baz, qux" >

Out

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1" > < meta name = "keywords" content = "foo,bar baz,qux" >

