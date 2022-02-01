Minify script elements with a JSON body.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-minify-json-script

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeMinifyJsonScript

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeMinifyJsonScript from 'rehype-minify-json-script' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeMinifyJsonScript) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use minify-json-script --output output.html

Example

In

< script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context" : { "name" : "http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name" , "@id" : "http://me.example.com" , "@type" : "Person" , "name" : "John Smith" , "homepage" : "http://www.example.com/" } } </ script >

Out

< script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context" :{ "name" : "John Smith" , "@id" : "http://me.example.com" , "@type" : "Person" , "homepage" : "http://www.example.com/" }} </ script >

Contribute

License

MIT © Titus Wormer