Minify
script elements with a JSON body.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-minify-json-script
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeMinifyJsonScript
On the API:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
+import rehypeMinifyJsonScript from 'rehype-minify-json-script'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
+ .use(rehypeMinifyJsonScript)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
On the CLI:
rehype input.html --use minify-json-script --output output.html
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": {
"name": "http://xmlns.com/foaf/0.1/name",
"@id": "http://me.example.com",
"@type": "Person",
"name": "John Smith",
"homepage": "http://www.example.com/"
}
}
</script>
<script type="application/ld+json">{"@context":{"name":"John Smith","@id":"http://me.example.com","@type":"Person","homepage":"http://www.example.com/"}}</script>
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.