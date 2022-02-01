Minify enumerated attributes.

Sometimes attributes or their values can be dropped entirely, or a shorter value can be used.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install rehype-minify-enumerated-attribute

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeMinifyEnumeratedAttribute

Use

On the API:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' +import rehypeMinifyEnumeratedAttribute from 'rehype-minify-enumerated-attribute' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeParse) + .use(rehypeMinifyEnumeratedAttribute) .use(rehypeStringify) .process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) { console.error(report(err || file)) console.log(String(file)) })

On the CLI:

rehype input.html --use minify-enumerated-attribute --output output.html

Example

In

< meta charset = "utf-8" > < video preload = "auto" > < track kind = "subtitles" src = "abc.xyz" > </ video >

Out

< meta charset = "utf8" > < video preload = "" > < track src = "abc.xyz" > </ video >

