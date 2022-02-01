Minify CSS style elements.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install rehype-minify-css-style
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeMinifyCssStyle
On the API:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
+import rehypeMinifyCssStyle from 'rehype-minify-css-style'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
+ .use(rehypeMinifyCssStyle)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<span>some html</span>', function (err, file) {
console.error(report(err || file))
console.log(String(file))
})
On the CLI:
rehype input.html --use minify-css-style --output output.html
<style>
* { color: #ff0000 }
</style>
<style>*{color:red}</style>
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.