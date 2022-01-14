rehype plugin to render
<span class=math-inline> and
<div class=math-display> with MathJax.
This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to render math.
You can combine it with
remark-math for math in markdown or add
math-inline and
math-display classes in HTML.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that transforms hast.
This project is useful as it renders math with MathJax at compile time, which means that there is no client side JavaScript needed.
A different plugin,
rehype-katex, is similar but uses
KaTeX instead.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install rehype-mathjax
In Deno with Skypack:
import rehypeMathjax from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-mathjax@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import rehypeMathjax from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-mathjax@4?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.html:
<p>
Lift(<span class="math math-inline">L</span>) can be determined by Lift Coefficient
(<span class="math math-inline">C_L</span>) like the following equation.
</p>
<div class="math math-display">
L = \frac{1}{2} \rho v^2 S C_L
</div>
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeMathjax from 'rehype-mathjax'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeMathjax)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.html'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<p>
Lift(<span class="math math-inline"><mjx-container class="MathJax" jax="SVG"><!--…--></mjx-container></span>) can be determined by Lift Coefficient
(<span class="math math-inline"><mjx-container class="MathJax" jax="SVG"><!--…--></mjx-container></span>) like the following equation.
</p>
<div class="math math-display"><mjx-container class="MathJax" jax="SVG" display="true"><!--…--></mjx-container></div>
<style>
mjx-container[jax="SVG"] {
direction: ltr;
}
/* … */
</style>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeMathjaxSvg.
unified().use(rehypeMathjaxSvg[, options])
Transform
<span class="math-inline"> and
<div class="math-display"> with
MathJax.
This package includes three plugins, split out because MathJax targets have a big memory and bundle size footprint: SVG, CHTML, and browser:
Render math as SVG
(
import rehypeMathjaxSvg from 'rehype-mathjax/svg.js', default).
About 566kb minzipped.
Render math as CHTML
(
import rehypeMathjaxChtml from 'rehype-mathjax/chtml.js').
About 154kb minzipped.
Needs a
fontURL to be passed.
Tiny wrapper that expects MathJax to do work client side
(
import rehypeMathjaxBrowser from 'rehype-mathjax/browser.js').
About 1kb minzipped.
Uses
options.displayMath (default:
['\\[', '\\]']) for display math and
options.inlineMath (default:
['\\(', '\\)']) for inline math.
You need to load MathJax on the client yourself and start it with corresponding markers. Options are not passed to MathJax: do that yourself on the client.
options
All options, except when using the browser plugin, are passed to MathJax.
options.tex
These options are passed to the TeX input processor.
The browser plugin uses the first delimiter pair in
tex.displayMath and
tex.inlineMath to instead wrap math.
options.chtml
These options are passed to the CommonHTML output
processor.
Passing
fontURL is required!
For example:
// …
.use(rehypeMathjaxChtml, {
chtml: {
fontURL: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mathjax@3/components/output/chtml/fonts/woff-v2'
}
})
// …
options.svg
These options are passed to the SVG output processor.
The HTML produced by MathJax does not require any extra CSS to render correctly.
This plugin transforms elements with a class name of either
math-inline and/or
math-display.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
An extra
Options type is exported, which models the accepted options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with unified version 6+ and rehype version 4+.
Using
rehype-mathjax should be safe assuming that you trust MathJax.
Any vulnerability in it could open you to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack.
Always be wary of user input and use
rehype-sanitize.
When you don’t trust user content but do trust MathKax, you can allow the
classes added by
remark-math while disallowing anything else in the
rehype-sanitize schema, and run
rehype-katex afterwards.
Like so:
import rehypeSanitize, {defaultSchema} from 'rehype-stringify'
const mathSanitizeSchema = {
...defaultSchema,
attributes: {
...defaultSchema.attributes,
div: [
...defaultSchema.attributes.div,
['className', 'math', 'math-display']
],
span: [
['className', 'math', 'math-inline']
]
}
}
// …
unified()
// …
.use(rehypeSanitize, mathSanitizeSchema)
.use(rehypeMathjax)
// …
