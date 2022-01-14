rehype plugin to render
<span class=math-inline> and
<div class=math-display> with KaTeX.
This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to render math.
You can combine it with
remark-math for math in markdown or add
math-inline and
math-display classes in HTML.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that transforms hast.
This project is useful as it renders math with KaTeX at compile time, which means that there is no client side JavaScript needed.
A different plugin,
rehype-mathjax, is similar but uses
MathJax instead.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install rehype-katex
In Deno with Skypack:
import rehypeKatex from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-katex@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import rehypeKatex from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-katex@6?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.html:
<p>
Lift(<span class="math math-inline">L</span>) can be determined by Lift Coefficient
(<span class="math math-inline">C_L</span>) like the following equation.
</p>
<div class="math math-display">
L = \frac{1}{2} \rho v^2 S C_L
</div>
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeKatex)
.use(rehypeDocument, {
css: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.15.0/dist/katex.min.css'
})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.html'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>example</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.15.0/dist/katex.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<p>
Lift(<span class="math math-inline"><span class="katex">…</span></span>) can be determined by Lift Coefficient
(<span class="math math-inline"><span class="katex">…</span></span>) like the following equation.
</p>
<div class="math math-display"><span class="katex-display">…</span></div>
</body>
</html>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeKatex.
unified().use(rehypeKatex[, options])
Transform
<span class="math-inline"> and
<div class="math-display"> with
KaTeX.
options
Configuration (optional).
All options, except for
displayMode, are passed to KaTeX.
options.throwOnError
Throw if a KaTeX parse error occurs (
boolean, default:
false).
See KaTeX options.
The HTML produced by KaTeX requires CSS to render correctly.
You should use
katex.css somewhere on the page where the math is shown to
style it properly.
At the time of writing, the last version is:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex@0.15.0/dist/katex.min.css" integrity="sha384-RZU/ijkSsFbcmivfdRBQDtwuwVqK7GMOw6IMvKyeWL2K5UAlyp6WonmB8m7Jd0Hn" crossorigin="anonymous">
This plugin transforms elements with a class name of either
math-inline and/or
math-display.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
An extra
Options type is exported, which models the accepted options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with unified version 6+ and rehype version 4+.
Using
rehype-katex should be safe assuming that you trust KaTeX.
Any vulnerability in it could open you to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack.
Always be wary of user input and use
rehype-sanitize.
When you don’t trust user content but do trust KaTeX, you can allow the classes
added by
remark-math while disallowing anything else in the
rehype-sanitize
schema, and run
rehype-katex afterwards.
Like so:
import rehypeSanitize, {defaultSchema} from 'rehype-stringify'
const mathSanitizeSchema = {
...defaultSchema,
attributes: {
...defaultSchema.attributes,
div: [
...defaultSchema.attributes.div,
['className', 'math', 'math-display']
],
span: [
['className', 'math', 'math-inline']
]
}
}
// …
unified()
// …
.use(rehypeSanitize, mathSanitizeSchema)
.use(rehypeKatex)
// …
rehype-mathjax
— same but with MathJax
rehype-highlight
— highlight code blocks
rehype-autolink-headings
— add links to headings
rehype-sanitize
— sanitize HTML
rehype-document
— wrap a document around the tree
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.