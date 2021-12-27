rehype plugin to highlight the syntax of code with lowlight ( highlight.js ).

rehype-highlight is built to work with all syntaxes supported by highlight.js . It starts off with 35 common languages registered. You can add up to 191 languages.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-highlight

Use

Say example.html looks as follows:

< h1 > Hello World! </ h1 > < pre > < code class = "language-js" > var name = "World"; console.warn("Hello, " + name + "!") </ code > </ pre >

…and example.js like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {rehype} from 'rehype' import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight' const file = readSync( 'example.html' ) rehype() .data( 'settings' , { fragment : true }) .use(rehypeHighlight) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) console .log( String (file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.html: no issues found < h1 > Hello World! </ h1 > < pre > < code class = "hljs language-js" > < span class = "hljs-keyword" > var </ span > name = < span class = "hljs-string" > "World" </ span > ; < span class = "hljs-built_in" > console </ span > .warn( < span class = "hljs-string" > "Hello, " </ span > + name + < span class = "hljs-string" > "!" </ span > ) </ code > </ pre >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeHighlight .

Syntax highlight pre > code . Uses lowlight under the hood, which is a virtual version of highlight.js .

Configure the language by using a lang-js or language-js class. Ignore code with a no-highlight or nohighlight class. Will auto-detect the syntax language otherwise.

rehype-highlight is built to work with all syntaxes supported by highlight.js . It starts off with 35 common languages registered. You can add up to 191 languages.

options

Prefix to use before classes ( string , default: 'hljs-' ).

Scope of languages to check when auto-detecting ( boolean or Array.<string> , default: all languages). Pass false to not highlight code without language classes.

Swallow errors for missing languages ( boolean , default: false ). By default, unregistered syntaxes throw an error when they are used. Pass true to swallow those errors and thus ignore code with unknown code languages.

List of plain-text languages ( Array.<string> , default: [] ). Pass any languages you would like to be kept as plain-text instead of getting highlighted.

Register more aliases ( Object<string | Array.<string>> , default: {} ). Passed to lowlight.registerAlias .

Register more languages ( Record<string, Function> , default: {} ). Each key/value pair passed as arguments to lowlight.registerLanguage .

Security

Use of rehype-highlight should be safe to use as lowlight should be safe to use. When in doubt, use rehype-sanitize .

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer