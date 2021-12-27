rehype plugin to highlight the syntax of code with
lowlight (
highlight.js).
rehype-highlight is built to work with all syntaxes supported by
highlight.js.
It starts off with 35 common languages registered.
You can add up to 191 languages.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-highlight
Say
example.html looks as follows:
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
<pre><code class="language-js">var name = "World";
console.warn("Hello, " + name + "!")</code></pre>
…and
example.js like this:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {rehype} from 'rehype'
import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight'
const file = readSync('example.html')
rehype()
.data('settings', {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeHighlight)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.html: no issues found
<h1>Hello World!</h1>
<pre><code class="hljs language-js"><span class="hljs-keyword">var</span> name = <span class="hljs-string">"World"</span>;
<span class="hljs-built_in">console</span>.warn(<span class="hljs-string">"Hello, "</span> + name + <span class="hljs-string">"!"</span>)</code></pre>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeHighlight.
unified().use(rehypeHighlight[, options])
Syntax highlight
pre > code.
Uses lowlight under the hood, which is a virtual version of
highlight.js.
Configure the language by using a
lang-js or
language-js class.
Ignore
code with a
no-highlight or
nohighlight class.
Will auto-detect the syntax language otherwise.
rehype-highlight is built to work with all syntaxes supported by
highlight.js.
It starts off with 35 common languages registered.
You can add up to 191 languages.
options
options.prefix
Prefix to use before classes (
string, default:
'hljs-').
options.subset
Scope of languages to check when auto-detecting (
boolean or
Array.<string>,
default: all languages).
Pass
false to not highlight code without language classes.
options.ignoreMissing
Swallow errors for missing languages (
boolean, default:
false).
By default, unregistered syntaxes throw an error when they are used.
Pass
true to swallow those errors and thus ignore code with unknown code
languages.
options.plainText
List of plain-text languages (
Array.<string>, default:
[]).
Pass any languages you would like to be kept as plain-text instead of getting
highlighted.
options.aliases
Register more aliases (
Object<string | Array.<string>>, default:
{}).
Passed to
lowlight.registerAlias.
options.languages
Register more languages (
Record<string, Function>, default:
{}).
Each key/value pair passed as arguments to
lowlight.registerLanguage.
rehype-highlight is built to work with all syntaxes supported by
highlight.js.
It starts off with 35 common languages registered.
You can add up to 191 languages.
Use of
rehype-highlight should be safe to use as
lowlight should be safe
to use.
When in doubt, use
rehype-sanitize.
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.