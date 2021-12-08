rehype plugin to format HTML.

Contents

What is this?

This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to format whitespace in HTML. In short, it works as follows:

collapse all existing white space to either a line ending or a single space

remove those spaces and line endings if they do not contribute to the document

inject needed line endings

indent previously collapsed line endings properly

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that changes whitespace in hast.

When should I use this?

This package is useful when you want to improve the readability of HTML source code as it adds insignificant but pretty whitespace between elements. A different package, rehype-stringify , controls how HTML is actually printed: which quotes to use, whether to put a / on <img /> , etc. Yet another project, rehype-minify , does the inverse: improve the size of HTML source code by making it hard to read.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install rehype-format

In Deno with Skypack:

import rehypeFormat from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-format@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import rehypeFormat from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-format@4?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file index.html :

< html > < head > < title > Hello! </ title > < meta charset = utf8 > </ head > < body > < section > < p > hi there </ p > </ section > </ body > </ html >

And our module example.js looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse) .use(rehypeFormat) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( await read( 'index.html' )) console .log( String (file)) }

Now running node example.js yields:

< html > < head > < title > Hello! </ title > < meta charset = "utf8" > </ head > < body > < section > < p > hi there </ p > </ section > </ body > </ html >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeFormat .

Format whitespace in HTML.

options

Configuration (optional).

Indentation per level ( number , string , default: 2 ). When number , uses that amount of spaces. When string , uses that per indentation level.

Whether to indent the first level ( boolean , default: true ). The initial element is usually the <html> element, so when this is set to false , its children <head> and <body> would not be indented.

List of tag names to join with a blank line ( Array<string> , default: [] ). These tags, when next to each other, are joined by a blank line (



). For example, when ['head', 'body'] is given, a blank line is added between these two.

Examples

Example: markdown input (remark)

The following example shows how remark and rehype can be combined to turn markdown into HTML, using this plugin to pretty print the HTML:

import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeDocument, { title : 'Neptune' }) .use(rehypeFormat) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '# Hello, Neptune!' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Neptune </ title > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello, Neptune! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: tabs and blank lines ( indent , blanks )

The following example shows how this plugin can format with tabs instead of spaces by passing the indent option and how blank lines can be added between certain elements:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse) .use(rehypeFormat, { indent : '\t' , blanks : [ 'head' , 'body' ]}) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '<h1>Hi!</h1><p>Hello, Venus!</p>' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hi! </ h1 > < p > Hello, Venus! </ p > </ body > </ html >

👉 Note: the added tags ( html , head , and body ) do not come from this plugin. They’re instead added by rehype-parse , which in document mode (default), adds them according to the HTML spec.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted options.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with rehype-parse version 3+, rehype-stringify version 3+, rehype version 5+, and unified version 6+.

Security

Use of rehype-format changes white space in the tree. White space in <script> , <style> , <pre> , or <textarea> is not modified. If the tree is already safe, use of this plugin does not open you up for a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack. When in doubt, use rehype-sanitize .

Related

rehype-minify — minify HTML

— minify HTML rehype-document — wrap a fragment in a document

— wrap a fragment in a document rehype-sanitize — sanitize HTML

— sanitize HTML rehype-toc — add a table of contents (TOC)

— add a table of contents (TOC) rehype-section — wrap headings and their contents in sections

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer