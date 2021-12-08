rehype plugin to format HTML.
This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to format whitespace in HTML. In short, it works as follows:
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that changes whitespace in hast.
This package is useful when you want to improve the readability of HTML source
code as it adds insignificant but pretty whitespace between elements.
A different package,
rehype-stringify, controls how HTML
is actually printed: which quotes to use, whether to put a
/ on
<img />,
etc.
Yet another project,
rehype-minify, does the inverse: improve
the size of HTML source code by making it hard to read.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install rehype-format
In Deno with Skypack:
import rehypeFormat from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-format@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import rehypeFormat from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-format@4?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
index.html:
<!doCTYPE HTML><html>
<head>
<title>Hello!</title>
<meta charset=utf8>
</head>
<body><section> <p>hi there</p>
</section>
</body>
</html>
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypeFormat)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('index.html'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Hello!</title>
<meta charset="utf8">
</head>
<body>
<section>
<p>hi there</p>
</section>
</body>
</html>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeFormat.
unified().use(rehypeFormat[, options])
Format whitespace in HTML.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.indent
Indentation per level (
number,
string, default:
2).
When
number, uses that amount of spaces.
When
string, uses that per indentation level.
options.indentInitial
Whether to indent the first level (
boolean, default:
true).
The initial element is usually the
<html> element, so when this is set to
false, its children
<head> and
<body> would not be indented.
options.blanks
List of tag names to join with a blank line (
Array<string>, default:
[]).
These tags, when next to each other, are joined by a blank line (
\n\n).
For example, when
['head', 'body'] is given, a blank line is added between
these two.
The following example shows how remark and rehype can be combined to turn markdown into HTML, using this plugin to pretty print the HTML:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeDocument, {title: 'Neptune'})
.use(rehypeFormat)
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('# Hello, Neptune!')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Neptune</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello, Neptune!</h1>
</body>
</html>
indent,
blanks)
The following example shows how this plugin can format with tabs instead of
spaces by passing the
indent option and how blank lines can be added between
certain elements:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeFormat from 'rehype-format'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse)
.use(rehypeFormat, {indent: '\t', blanks: ['head', 'body']})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<h1>Hi!</h1><p>Hello, Venus!</p>')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<h1>Hi!</h1>
<p>Hello, Venus!</p>
</body>
</html>
👉 Note: the added tags (
html,
head, and
body) do not come from this plugin. They’re instead added by
rehype-parse, which in document mode (default), adds them according to the HTML spec.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
rehype-parse version 3+,
rehype-stringify version 3+,
rehype version 5+, and
unified version 6+.
Use of
rehype-format changes white space in the tree.
White space in
<script>,
<style>,
<pre>, or
<textarea> is not modified.
If the tree is already safe, use of this plugin does not open you up for a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
When in doubt, use
rehype-sanitize.
rehype-minify
— minify HTML
rehype-document
— wrap a fragment in a document
rehype-sanitize
— sanitize HTML
rehype-toc
— add a table of contents (TOC)
rehype-section
— wrap headings and their contents in sections
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.