rehype-dom-parse

by rehypejs
4.0.1 (see all)

HTML processor to parse and compile with browser APIs, powered by plugins

4.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

rehype-dom-parse

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

rehype plugin to use browser APIs to parse HTML. Parser for unified. Used in the rehype-dom processor.

If you don’t care about bundle size, or if you don’t trust content, or if you’re not in a (modern) browser environment, use rehype-parse instead.

As rehype-dom-parse is designed for browser use, it defaults to parsing in fragment mode, whereas rehype-parse defaults to document mode!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install rehype-dom-parse

Use

import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeDomParse from 'rehype-dom-parse'
import rehypeDomStringify from 'rehype-dom-stringify'

unified()
  .use(rehypeDomParse)
  .use(rehypeDomStringify)
  .data('settings', {fragment: true})

processor.process('<p>text, <b>hyper').then((file) => {
  console.log(String(file))
})

Yields:

<p>text, <b>hyper</b></p>

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeDomParse.

unified.use(rehypeDomParse[, options])

Configure a processor to parse HTML as input and transform it to hast.

options
options.fragment

Specify whether to parse a fragment (boolean, default: true), instead of a complete document. In document mode, unopened html, head, and body elements are opened in just the right places.

Security

Use of rehype-dom-parse can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the DOM is unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

ISC © Keith McKnight

