rehype plugin to use browser APIs to parse HTML. Parser for unified. Used in the rehype-dom processor.
If you don’t care about bundle size, or if you don’t trust content, or if you’re
not in a (modern) browser environment, use
rehype-parse
instead.
As
rehype-dom-parse is designed for browser use, it defaults to parsing in
fragment mode, whereas
rehype-parse defaults to document
mode!
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype-dom-parse
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeDomParse from 'rehype-dom-parse'
import rehypeDomStringify from 'rehype-dom-stringify'
unified()
.use(rehypeDomParse)
.use(rehypeDomStringify)
.data('settings', {fragment: true})
processor.process('<p>text, <b>hyper').then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
})
Yields:
<p>text, <b>hyper</b></p>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeDomParse.
unified.use(rehypeDomParse[, options])
Configure a processor to parse HTML as input and transform it to hast.
options
options.fragment
Specify whether to parse a fragment (
boolean, default:
true), instead of a
complete document.
In document mode, unopened
html,
head, and
body elements are opened in
just the right places.
Use of
rehype-dom-parse can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack if the DOM is unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
