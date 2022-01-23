rehype plugin to use browser APIs to parse HTML. Parser for unified. Used in the rehype-dom processor.

If you don’t care about bundle size, or if you don’t trust content, or if you’re not in a (modern) browser environment, use rehype-parse instead.

As rehype-dom-parse is designed for browser use, it defaults to parsing in fragment mode, whereas rehype-parse defaults to document mode!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype-dom-parse

Use

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeDomParse from 'rehype-dom-parse' import rehypeDomStringify from 'rehype-dom-stringify' unified() .use(rehypeDomParse) .use(rehypeDomStringify) .data( 'settings' , { fragment : true }) processor.process( '<p>text, <b>hyper' ).then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) })

Yields:

< p > text, < b > hyper </ b > </ p >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeDomParse .

Configure a processor to parse HTML as input and transform it to hast.

options

Specify whether to parse a fragment ( boolean , default: true ), instead of a complete document. In document mode, unopened html , head , and body elements are opened in just the right places.

Security

Use of rehype-dom-parse can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the DOM is unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a Code of Conduct. By interacting with this repository, organisation, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

ISC © Keith McKnight