rehype plugin to wrap a fragment in a document.

What is this?

This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to wrap a fragment in a document. It’s especially useful when going from a markdown file that represents an article and turning it into a complete HTML document.

unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that wraps a fragment in a document.

When should I use this?

This project is useful when you want to turn a fragment (specifically, some nodes that can exist in a <body> element) into a whole document (a <html> , <head> , and <body> , where the latter will contain the fragment).

This plugin can make fragments valid whole documents. It’s not a (social) metadata manager. That’s done by rehype-meta . You can use both together.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install rehype-document

In Deno with Skypack:

import rehypeDocument from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-document@6?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import rehypeDocument from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-document@6?min' </ script >

Use

Say we have the following file example.md :

## Hello world! This is **my** document.

And our module example.js looks as follows:

import {read} from 'to-vfile' import {unified} from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(remarkParse) .use(remarkRehype) .use(rehypeDocument, { title : 'Hi!' }) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( await read( 'example.md' )) console .log( String (file)) }

Now running node example.js yields:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Hi! </ title > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > </ head > < body > < h2 > Hello world! </ h2 > < p > This is < strong > my </ strong > document. </ p > </ body > </ html >

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is rehypeDocument .

Wrap a fragment in a document.

options

Configuration (optional).

Text to use as title ( string , default: stem of file).

Natural language of document ( string , default: 'en' ). should be a BCP 47 language tag.

👉 Note: you should set this if the content isn’t in English.

Whether to insert a meta[viewport] ( boolean , default: true ).

CSS to include in head in <style> elements ( string or Array<string> , default: [] ).

Links to stylesheets to include in head ( string or Array<string> , default: [] ).

Metadata to include in head ( Object or Array<Object> , default: [] ). Each object is passed as properties to hastscript with a meta element.

Link tags to include in head ( Object or Array<Object> , default: [] ). Each object is passed as properties to hastscript with a link element.

Inline scripts to include at end of body ( string or Array<string> , default: [] ).

External scripts to include at end of body ( string or Array<string> , default: [] ).

Example

Example: language

This example shows how to set a language:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse, { fragment : true }) .use(rehypeDocument, { title : 'Плутон' , language : 'ru' }) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '<h1>Привет, Плутон!</h1>' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html lang = "ru" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Плутон </ title > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > </ head > < body > < h1 > Привет, Плутон! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

Example: CSS

This example shows how to reference CSS files and include stylesheets:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse, { fragment : true }) .use(rehypeDocument, { css : 'https://example.com/index.css' , style : 'body { color: red }' }) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < style > body { color : red } </ style > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://example.com/index.css" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Example: JS

This example shows how to reference JS files and include scripts:

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse, { fragment : true }) .use(rehypeDocument, { js : 'https://example.com/index.js' , script : 'console.log(1)' }) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > </ head > < body > < script > console .log( 1 ) </ script > < script src = "https://example.com/index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

This example shows how to define metadata and include links (other than styles):

import {unified} from 'unified' import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse' import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document' import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify' main() async function main ( ) { const file = await unified() .use(rehypeParse, { fragment : true }) .use(rehypeDocument, { link : [ { rel : 'icon' , href : '/favicon.ico' , sizes : 'any' }, { rel : 'icon' , href : '/icon.svg' , type : 'image/svg+xml' } ], meta : [{ name : 'generator' , content : 'rehype-document' }] }) .use(rehypeStringify) .process( '' ) console .log( String (file)) }

Yields:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < meta name = "generator" content = "rehype-document" > < link rel = "icon" href = "/favicon.ico" sizes = "any" > < link rel = "icon" href = "/icon.svg" type = "image/svg+xml" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

💡 Tip: rehype-meta is a (social) metadata manager.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted options.

Compatibility

Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.

This plugin works with rehype-parse version 3+, rehype-stringify version 3+, rehype version 5+, and unified version 6+.

Security

Use of rehype-document can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if you pass user provided content in options. Always be wary of user input and use rehype-sanitize .

