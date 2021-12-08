rehype plugin to wrap a fragment in a document.
This package is a unified (rehype) plugin to wrap a fragment in a document. It’s especially useful when going from a markdown file that represents an article and turning it into a complete HTML document.
unified is a project that transforms content with abstract syntax trees (ASTs). rehype adds support for HTML to unified. hast is the HTML AST that rehype uses. This is a rehype plugin that wraps a fragment in a document.
This project is useful when you want to turn a fragment (specifically, some
nodes that can exist in a
<body> element) into a whole document (a
<html>,
<head>, and
<body>, where the latter will contain the fragment).
This plugin can make fragments valid whole documents.
It’s not a (social) metadata manager.
That’s done by
rehype-meta.
You can use both together.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install rehype-document
In Deno with Skypack:
import rehypeDocument from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-document@6?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import rehypeDocument from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/rehype-document@6?min'
</script>
Say we have the following file
example.md:
## Hello world!
This is **my** document.
And our module
example.js looks as follows:
import {read} from 'to-vfile'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import remarkRehype from 'remark-rehype'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.use(remarkRehype)
.use(rehypeDocument, {title: 'Hi!'})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process(await read('example.md'))
console.log(String(file))
}
Now running
node example.js yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Hi!</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<h2>Hello world!</h2>
<p>This is <strong>my</strong> document.</p>
</body>
</html>
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
rehypeDocument.
unified().use(rehypeDocument[, options])
Wrap a fragment in a document.
options
Configuration (optional).
options.title
Text to use as title (
string, default:
stem of file).
options.language
Natural language of document (
string, default:
'en').
should be a BCP 47 language tag.
👉 Note: you should set this if the content isn’t in English.
options.responsive
Whether to insert a
meta[viewport] (
boolean, default:
true).
options.style
CSS to include in
head in
<style> elements (
string or
Array<string>,
default:
[]).
options.css
Links to stylesheets to include in
head (
string or
Array<string>,
default:
[]).
options.meta
Metadata to include in
head (
Object or
Array<Object>, default:
[]).
Each object is passed as
properties to
hastscript with a
meta element.
options.link
Link tags to include in
head (
Object or
Array<Object>, default:
[]).
Each object is passed as
properties to
hastscript with a
link element.
options.script
Inline scripts to include at end of
body (
string or
Array<string>,
default:
[]).
options.js
External scripts to include at end of
body (
string or
Array<string>,
default:
[]).
This example shows how to set a language:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeDocument, {title: 'Плутон', language: 'ru'})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('<h1>Привет, Плутон!</h1>')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="ru">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Плутон</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Привет, Плутон!</h1>
</body>
</html>
This example shows how to reference CSS files and include stylesheets:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeDocument, {
css: 'https://example.com/index.css',
style: 'body { color: red }'
})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>body { color: red }</style>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://example.com/index.css">
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
This example shows how to reference JS files and include scripts:
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeDocument, {
js: 'https://example.com/index.js',
script: 'console.log(1)'
})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
</head>
<body>
<script>console.log(1)</script>
<script src="https://example.com/index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
This example shows how to define metadata and include links (other than styles):
import {unified} from 'unified'
import rehypeParse from 'rehype-parse'
import rehypeDocument from 'rehype-document'
import rehypeStringify from 'rehype-stringify'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await unified()
.use(rehypeParse, {fragment: true})
.use(rehypeDocument, {
link: [
{rel: 'icon', href: '/favicon.ico', sizes: 'any'},
{rel: 'icon', href: '/icon.svg', type: 'image/svg+xml'}
],
meta: [{name: 'generator', content: 'rehype-document'}]
})
.use(rehypeStringify)
.process('')
console.log(String(file))
}
Yields:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<meta name="generator" content="rehype-document">
<link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico" sizes="any">
<link rel="icon" href="/icon.svg" type="image/svg+xml">
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
💡 Tip:
rehype-metais a (social) metadata manager.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an
Options type, which specifies the interface of the accepted
options.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed.
This plugin works with
rehype-parse version 3+,
rehype-stringify version 3+,
rehype version 5+, and
unified version 6+.
Use of
rehype-document can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS)
attack if you pass user provided content in options.
Always be wary of user input and use
rehype-sanitize.
rehype-meta
— add metadata to the head of a document
rehype-format
— format HTML
rehype-minify
— minify HTML
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.