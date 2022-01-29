Command line interface for rehype.
npm:
npm install rehype-cli
# Minify `index.html` with `rehype-preset-minify`:
$ rehype index.html --use preset-minify --output
See
unified-args, which provides the interface, for more
information on all available options.
Usage: rehype [options] [path | glob ...]
CLI to process HTML with rehype using plugins
Options:
-h --help output usage information
-v --version output version number
-o --output [path] specify output location
-r --rc-path <path> specify configuration file
-i --ignore-path <path> specify ignore file
-s --setting <settings> specify settings
-e --ext <extensions> specify extensions
-u --use <plugins> use plugins
-w --watch watch for changes and reprocess
-q --quiet output only warnings and errors
-S --silent output only errors
-f --frail exit with 1 on warnings
-t --tree specify input and output as syntax tree
--report <reporter> specify reporter
--file-path <path> specify path to process as
--tree-in specify input as syntax tree
--tree-out output syntax tree
--[no-]stdout specify writing to stdout (on by default)
--[no-]color specify color in report (on by default)
--[no-]config search for configuration files (on by default)
--[no-]ignore search for ignore files (on by default)
Examples:
# Process `input.html`
$ rehype input.html -o output.html
# Pipe
$ rehype < input.html > output.html
# Rewrite all applicable files
$ rehype . -o
As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
