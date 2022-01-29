Command line interface for rehype.

Install

npm:

npm install rehype-cli

Use

$ rehype index.html --use preset-minify --output

CLI

See unified-args , which provides the interface, for more information on all available options.

Usage: rehype [options] [path | glob ...] CLI to process HTML with rehype using plugins Options: -h --help output usage information -v --version output version number -o --output [path] specify output location -r --rc-path <path> specify configuration file -i --ignore-path <path> specify ignore file -s --setting <settings> specify settings -e --ext <extensions> specify extensions -u --use <plugins> use plugins -w --watch watch for changes and reprocess -q --quiet output only warnings and errors -S --silent output only errors -f --frail exit with 1 on warnings -t --tree specify input and output as syntax tree --report <reporter> specify reporter --file-path <path> specify path to process as --tree-in specify input as syntax tree --tree-out output syntax tree --[no-]stdout specify writing to stdout (on by default) --[no-]color specify color in report (on by default) --[no-]config search for configuration files (on by default) --[no-]ignore search for ignore files (on by default) Examples: # Process `input.html` $ rehype input.html -o output.html # Pipe $ rehype < input.html > output.html # Rewrite all applicable files $ rehype . -o

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

