unified processor to parse and serialize HTML. Powered by plugins. Part of the unified collective.
rehype-parse
rehype-stringify
Don’t need the parser? Or the compiler? That’s OK.
If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use
rehype-dom instead.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install rehype
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {rehype} from 'rehype'
rehype()
.process('<title>Hi</title><h2>Hello world!')
.then((file) => {
console.log(reporter(file))
console.log(String(file))
})
Yields:
no issues found
<html><head><title>Hi</title></head><body><h2>Hello world!</h2></body></html>
Configuration for
rehype-parse and
rehype-stringify
can be set with
.data('settings', {/*...*/}).
As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe.
Use
rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in
rehypejs/ideas.
A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.