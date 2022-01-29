openbase logo
rehype

by rehypejs
12.0.0 (see all)

HTML processor powered by plugins part of the @unifiedjs collective

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.6K

GitHub Stars

878

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

rehype

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

unified processor to parse and serialize HTML. Powered by plugins. Part of the unified collective.

Don’t need the parser? Or the compiler? That’s OK.

If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use rehype-dom instead.

Sponsors

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Gatsby 🥇

 Vercel 🥇

 Netlify

 Holloway

 ThemeIsle

 Boost Hub

 Expo

You?

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install rehype

Use

import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {rehype} from 'rehype'

rehype()
  .process('<title>Hi</title><h2>Hello world!')
  .then((file) => {
    console.log(reporter(file))
    console.log(String(file))
  })

Yields:

no issues found
<html><head><title>Hi</title></head><body><h2>Hello world!</h2></body></html>

Configuration for rehype-parse and rehype-stringify can be set with .data('settings', {/*...*/}).

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in rehypejs/ideas.

A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

