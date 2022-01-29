rehype

unified processor to parse and serialize HTML. Powered by plugins. Part of the unified collective.

API by unified

Parses HTML to the tree with rehype-parse

hast syntax tree

syntax tree Plugins transform the tree

Serializes the tree to HTML with rehype-stringify

Don’t need the parser? Or the compiler? That’s OK.

If you’re in a browser, trust the content, and value a smaller bundle size, use rehype-dom instead.

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install rehype

Use

import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {rehype} from 'rehype' rehype() .process( '<title>Hi</title><h2>Hello world!' ) .then( ( file ) => { console .log(reporter(file)) console .log( String (file)) })

Yields:

no issues found <html><head><title>Hi</title></head><body><h2>Hello world!</h2></body></html>

Configuration for rehype-parse and rehype-stringify can be set with .data('settings', {/*...*/}) .

Security

As rehype works on HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of rehype can also be unsafe. Use rehype-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in rehypejs/ideas .

A curated list of awesome rehype resources can be found in awesome rehype.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer