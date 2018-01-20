regx

Tagged template string regular expression compiler. Supports multiline expressions, partials, and embedded comments.

Install

$ npm install

Example

import regx from 'regx' ; const openPartial = /\/\*\*/i ; const closePartial = '\\*\\/' ; const expression = regx( 'gm' ) ` // Match a non-recursive block comment ( // Must be first thing on a line ^[\t ]* ${openPartial} // Block opener // Capture content independently ( // Match any character including newlines (non-greedy) [\s\S]*? ) ${closePartial} // Block closer ) // Grab trailing newlines and discard them [\r

]* ` ; const expression = /(^[\t ]*\/\*\*([\s\S]*?)\*\/)[\r

]*/gm ;

API

regx([flags]) : regxTagFunction

Creates a template-string tag function. Optionally accepts RegExp flags.

const a = regx( 'gm' ) ` ^ // start of line a+ // one or more 'a' characters $ // end of line ` ;

regxTagFunction(strings, ...values) : RegExp

The functions returned by regx() may be cached and reused.

const rx = regx( 'gm' ); const a = rx ` ^ // start of line a+ // one or more 'a' characters $ // end of line ` ; const b = rx ` ^ // start of line b+ // one or more 'b' characters $ // end of line ` ;

All whitespace at the beginning and end of each line is ignored. To match literal whitespace at the beginning or end of a line you must use a character set.

const rx = regx( 'i' ); const spaceBefore = rx ` [ ]foo bar ` ; const spaceAfter = rx ` foo bar[ ] ` ;

