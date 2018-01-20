openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
reg

regx

by Shannon Moeller
1.0.4 (see all)

Tagged-template-string regular-expression compiler.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

regx

NPM version Downloads Tip

Tagged template string regular expression compiler. Supports multiline expressions, partials, and embedded comments.

Install

$ npm install --save regx

Example

import regx from 'regx';

// RegExp partial to match opening block comment (flags ignored)
const openPartial = /\/\*\*/i;

// String partial to match closing block comment (extra escaping required)
const closePartial = '\\*\\/';

// Time to write a human-readable expression
const expression = regx('gm')`
    // Match a non-recursive block comment
    (
        // Must be first thing on a line
        ^[\t ]*

        ${openPartial} // Block opener

        // Capture content independently
        (
            // Match any character including newlines (non-greedy)
            [\s\S]*?
        )

        ${closePartial} // Block closer
    )

    // Grab trailing newlines and discard them
    [\r\n]*
`;

// The result is the same as if you had written the following
const expression = /(^[\t ]*\/\*\*([\s\S]*?)\*\/)[\r\n]*/gm;

API

regx([flags]) : regxTagFunction

Creates a template-string tag function. Optionally accepts RegExp flags.

const a = regx('gm')`
    ^  // start of line
    a+ // one or more 'a' characters
    $  // end of line
`; // result: /^a+$/gm

regxTagFunction(strings, ...values) : RegExp

The functions returned by regx() may be cached and reused.

const rx = regx('gm');

const a = rx`
    ^  // start of line
    a+ // one or more 'a' characters
    $  // end of line
`; // result: /^a+$/gm

const b = rx`
    ^  // start of line
    b+ // one or more 'b' characters
    $  // end of line
`; // result: /^b+$/gm

All whitespace at the beginning and end of each line is ignored. To match literal whitespace at the beginning or end of a line you must use a character set.

const rx = regx('i');

const spaceBefore = rx`
    [ ]foo bar
`; // result: /[ ]foo bar/i

const spaceAfter = rx`
    foo bar[ ]
`; // result: /foo bar[ ]/i

© 2016 Shannon Moeller me@shannonmoeller.com

Licensed under MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial