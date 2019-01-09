Regularjs is a living template engine that helps us to create data-driven components.
var Note = Regular.extend({
template:
"<input {#if !disabled} r-model='hello' {#else} disabled {/if} > {hello} \
<button on-click={disabled = !disabled}>{disabled? 'active': 'disable'} it</button>"
});
// inject component into #app , you can also inject at 'before' , 'after', 'top'.
var note = new Note().$inject("#app");
This example is dead simple, but you can find the directive and attribute is easily switched by statement 'if', which is difficult with other mvvm frameworks.
var NoteList = Regular.extend({
template:
"<ul>{#list notes as nt}" +
"<li class={nt.done? 'done': ''} on-click={nt.done= !nt.done}>{{nt.content}}</li>" +
"{/list}</ul>"
});
var list = new NoteList({
data: {
notes: [
{content: 'playgame'},
{content: 'homework'}
]
}
}).$inject("#app");
In this Example, we create a ListView with the statement
list.
We need to refactor Note to make it composable.
var Note = Regular.extend({
name: 'note', // register component during the definition of Component
template:
"<input r-model={draft}> <button on-click={this.post()}> post</button>",
post: function(){
var data = this.data;
this.$emit('post', data.draft);
data.draft = ""; //clear the draft
}
});
Regular.component('list', NoteList); // manual register a component
When 'Enter' is pressed,
Note will emit a 'post' event with
draft as the $event object.
The keyword
thisin the template refers to the component itself.
Then, let's define the core component: NoteApp.
var NoteApp = Regular.extend({
template:
"<note on-post={notes.push({ content: $event} )}/>"+
"<list notes ={notes}></list>"
});
var noteapp = new NoteApp({
data: {notes:[]}
});
noteapp.$inject('#app');
you can register a component (via attribute
name or method
Component.component) to make it composable in other components.
See more on Guide: Quick Start
IE7+ and other modern browsers.
bower install regularjs
dist/regular.js has been packaged as a standard UMD, and therefore you can use it in AMD, commonjs or global.
$ npm install regularjs
use
var Regular = require('regularjs');
$ component install regularjs/regular
use
var Regular = require('regularjs/regular');
If you find any bug or have any suggestion, please feel free to open an issue
Ask any question on Stack Overflow with tag
regularjs.
regularjs is still under heavy development, and please help us with feedback. Contributing to this project is also welcome.
test/specs folder. Always make sure the
gulp test is passed, and the
test/runner/index.html is passed in every target browser (if a certain browser is not installed, list that in gulpfile's karmaConfig)
MIT.
remove log code in production mode;