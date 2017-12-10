regression-js is a JavaScript module containing a collection of linear least-squares fitting methods for simple data analysis.
This module works on node and in the browser. It is available as the 'regression' package on npm. It is also available on a CDN.
npm install --save regression
import regression from 'regression';
const result = regression.linear([[0, 1], [32, 67], [12, 79]]);
const gradient = result.equation[0];
const yIntercept = result.equation[1];
Data is passed into the model as an array. A second parameter can be used to configure the model. The configuration parameter is optional.
null values are ignored. The precision option will set the number of significant figures the output is rounded to.
Below are the default values for the configuration parameter.
{
order: 2,
precision: 2,
}
equation: an array containing the coefficients of the equation
string: A string representation of the equation
points: an array containing the predicted data in the domain of the input
r2: the coefficient of determination (R2)
predict(x): This function will return the predicted value
regression.linear(data[, options])
Fits the input data to a straight line with the equation . It returns the coefficients in the form
[m, c].
regression.exponential(data[, options])
Fits the input data to a exponential curve with the equation . It returns the coefficients in the form
[a, b].
regression.logarithmic(data[, options])
Fits the input data to a logarithmic curve with the equation . It returns the coefficients in the form
[a, b].
regression.power(data[, options])
Fits the input data to a power law curve with the equation . It returns the coefficients in the form
[a, b].
regression.polynomial(data[, options])
Fits the input data to a polynomial curve with the equation . It returns the coefficients in the form
[an..., a1, a0]. The order can be configure with the
order option.
const data = [[0,1],[32, 67] .... [12, 79]];
const result = regression.polynomial(data, { order: 3 });
npm install
dist directory, use
npm run build
npm run test.