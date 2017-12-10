openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
reg

regression

by Tom Alexander
2.0.1 (see all)

Curve Fitting in JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

120K

GitHub Stars

845

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

regression-js

npm version npm downloads

regression-js is a JavaScript module containing a collection of linear least-squares fitting methods for simple data analysis.

Installation

This module works on node and in the browser. It is available as the 'regression' package on npm. It is also available on a CDN.

npm

npm install --save regression

Usage

import regression from 'regression';
const result = regression.linear([[0, 1], [32, 67], [12, 79]]);
const gradient = result.equation[0];
const yIntercept = result.equation[1];

Data is passed into the model as an array. A second parameter can be used to configure the model. The configuration parameter is optional. null values are ignored. The precision option will set the number of significant figures the output is rounded to.

Configuration options

Below are the default values for the configuration parameter.

{
  order: 2,
  precision: 2,
}

Properties

  • equation: an array containing the coefficients of the equation
  • string: A string representation of the equation
  • points: an array containing the predicted data in the domain of the input
  • r2: the coefficient of determination (R2)
  • predict(x): This function will return the predicted value

API

regression.linear(data[, options])

Fits the input data to a straight line with the equation y = mx + c. It returns the coefficients in the form [m, c].

regression.exponential(data[, options])

Fits the input data to a exponential curve with the equation y = ae^bx. It returns the coefficients in the form [a, b].

regression.logarithmic(data[, options])

Fits the input data to a logarithmic curve with the equation y = a + b ln x. It returns the coefficients in the form [a, b].

regression.power(data[, options])

Fits the input data to a power law curve with the equation y = ax^b. It returns the coefficients in the form [a, b].

regression.polynomial(data[, options])

Fits the input data to a polynomial curve with the equation anx^n ... + a1x + a0. It returns the coefficients in the form [an..., a1, a0]. The order can be configure with the order option.

Example

const data = [[0,1],[32, 67] .... [12, 79]];
const result = regression.polynomial(data, { order: 3 });

Development

  • Install the dependencies with npm install
  • To build the assets in the dist directory, use npm run build
  • You can run the tests with: npm run test.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial