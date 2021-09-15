openbase logo
regl-scatter2d

by gl-vis
3.2.8 (see all)

Fast and precise scatter plot

Readme

regl-scatter2d unstable Build Status

Fast and precise 2d scatter plot for lots of points.

regl-scatter2d

Remake on gl-scatter2d, covering other scatter-related components.

Demo.

Usage

npm install regl-scatter2d

let regl = require('regl')({extensions: 'oes_element_index_uint'})

let createScatter = require('regl-scatter2d')

let scatter = createScatter(regl)

//draw 5 points
scatter({
  positions: [0,0, 1,0, 2,0, 1,1, 2,1],
  color: 'rgba(0, 100, 200, .75)'
})

createScatter(regl)

Create new scatter plot instance from regl. regl instance should have OES_element_index_uint extension enabled.

scatter(optionsA, optionsB, ...rest)

Draw scatter points corresponding to options.

// render multiple point groups
scatter(
  { points: [0,0, 1,1], color: 'blue', marker: null },
  { points: [0,1, 1,0], color: 'red', marker: someSdf }
)
OptionDefaultDescription
positions, points[]An array of the unrolled xy coordinates of the points as [x,y, x,y, ...points] or array of points [[x,y], [x,y], ...points]. Can be an object with {x: [...xValues], y: [...yValues]} planar values. For more precise memory control, like in matrix case, x or y can be an object of the form {x: {buffer: reglBuffer, offset: value}}, then the reglBuffer will be reused.
size, sizes12Number or array with marker sizes in pixels. Array length should correspond to positions.
borderSize, borderSizes1Number or array with border sizes in pixels. Array length should correspond to positions.
color, colors'black'Color or array with colors. Each color can be a css color string or an array with float 0..1 values.
borderColor, borderColors'transparent'Border color or array with border colors.
opacity1Regulate marker transparency separately from colors.
marker, markersnullMarker SDF image, should be a rectangular array with 0..1 1-channel values of signed distance field. Use bitmap-sdf or svg-path-sdf to generate distance array from a canvas, image or svg. .5 value of distance corresponds to the border line. If null, circular marker is used.
range, dataBoxnullData bounds limiting visible data as [left, top, right, bottom]. If null, the range is detected as positions boundaries.
viewport, viewBoxnullBounding box limiting visible area within the canvas in pixels, can be an array [left, top, right, bottom] or an object {left, top, right, bottom} or {x, y, w, h}.
snapnullA bool, number of points threshold to enable snapping or point-cluster tree instance.

scatter.update(optionsA, optionsB, ...rest)

Update options corresponding to passes, not incurring redraw. Passing null will remove previously loaded pass.

// update 3 passes
scatter.update(a, b, c)

// update 1st pass, remove 2nd pass, ignore 3rd pass
scatter.update(a, null)

// update 2nd pass (former 3rd pass)
scatter.update(null, b)

// update n-th pass
scatter.update.apply(scatter, Array.from({length: 10, 9: options}))

scatter.draw(id1|els1?, id2|els2?, ...)

Draw groups corresponding to ids, optionally specify marker ids to draw via els:

// create 3 groups of points
scatter.update(
  {points: [0,1, 1,0], color: 'red', marker: squareSdf},
  {points: [1,2, 2,1], color: 'green', marker: triangleSdf},
  {points: [0,0, 1,1], color: 'blue', marker: null}
)

// draw all groups
scatter.draw()

// draw red group
scatter.draw(0)

// draw green and blue group
scatter.draw(1, 2)

// draw the second point of the blue group and the first point of the red group
scatter.draw([1], null, [0])

scatter.destroy()

Dispose scatter instance and associated resources.

Similar

License

© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License

Development supported by plot.ly.

