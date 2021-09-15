positions , points [] An array of the unrolled xy coordinates of the points as [x,y, x,y, ...points] or array of points [[x,y], [x,y], ...points] . Can be an object with {x: [...xValues], y: [...yValues]} planar values. For more precise memory control, like in matrix case, x or y can be an object of the form {x: {buffer: reglBuffer, offset: value}} , then the reglBuffer will be reused.

size , sizes 12 Number or array with marker sizes in pixels. Array length should correspond to positions .

borderSize , borderSizes 1 Number or array with border sizes in pixels. Array length should correspond to positions .

color , colors 'black' Color or array with colors. Each color can be a css color string or an array with float 0..1 values.

borderColor , borderColors 'transparent' Border color or array with border colors.

opacity 1 Regulate marker transparency separately from colors.

marker , markers null Marker SDF image, should be a rectangular array with 0..1 1-channel values of signed distance field. Use bitmap-sdf or svg-path-sdf to generate distance array from a canvas, image or svg. .5 value of distance corresponds to the border line. If null , circular marker is used.

range , dataBox null Data bounds limiting visible data as [left, top, right, bottom] . If null , the range is detected as positions boundaries.

viewport , viewBox null Bounding box limiting visible area within the canvas in pixels, can be an array [left, top, right, bottom] or an object {left, top, right, bottom} or {x, y, w, h} .