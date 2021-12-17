Draw polyline with regl.
Remake on gl-line2d:
<polyline>-compatible API
Demo.
let regl = require('regl')({extensions: 'angle_instanced_arrays'})
let line2d = require('regl-line2d')(regl)
// draw red triangle
line2d.render({ thickness: 4, points: [0,0, 1,1, 1,0], close: true, color: 'red' })
line2d.render(options|list?)
Draw line or multiple lines and update options, once per frame at most.
|Option
|Default
|Description
positions,
points,
data
[]
|Point coordinates, eg.
[0,0, 1,1, 0,2, 1,-1] or
[[0,0], [1,1], [0,2], [1,-1]].
color,
colors,
stroke
black
|CSS color string or an array with
0..1 values, eg.
'red' or
[0, 0, 0, 1].
fill
null
|Fill area enclosed by line with defined color.
opacity
1
|Line transparency regardless of color.
thickness,
lineWidth,
width,
strokeWidth
1
|Line width in px.
dashes,
dash,
dasharray
null
|Array with dash lengths in px, altering color/space pairs, ie.
[2,10, 5,10, ...].
null corresponds to solid line.
join,
type
bevel
|Join style:
'rect',
'round',
'bevel'. Applied to caps too.
miterLimit
1
|Max ratio of the join length to the thickness.
close,
closed,
closePath
false
|Connect last point with the first point with a segment.
overlay
false
|Enable overlay of line segments.
range,
dataBox
null
|Visible data range.
viewport,
viewBox
null
|Area within canvas, an array
[left, top, right, bottom] or an object
{x, y, w, h} or
{left, top, bottom, right}.
To render multiple lines pass an array with options for every line as
list:
line2d.render([
{thickness: 2, points: [0,0, 1,1], color: 'blue'},
{thickness: 2, points: [0,1, 1,0], color: 'blue'}
])
null argument will destroy
line2d instance and dispose resources.
line2d.update(options|list)
Update line(s) not incurring redraw.
line2d.draw(id?)
Draw lines from last updated options.
id integer can specify a single line from the
list to redraw.
line2d.destroy()
Dispose
line2d and associated resources.
(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License
Development supported by plot.ly.