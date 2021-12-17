openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

regl-line2d

by gl-vis
3.1.2 (see all)

〽️ Draw 2d polyline with regl

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

114K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

regl-line2d experimental

Draw polyline with regl.

regl-line2d

Remake on gl-line2d:

  • GPU join calculation.
  • Bevel, round and rectangular joins.
  • Dash patterns.
  • Self-overlapping and sharp angles cases.
  • Multiline rendering.
  • Float64 precision.
  • <polyline>-compatible API

Demo.

Usage

npm install regl-line2d

let regl = require('regl')({extensions: 'angle_instanced_arrays'})
let line2d = require('regl-line2d')(regl)

// draw red triangle
line2d.render({ thickness: 4, points: [0,0, 1,1, 1,0], close: true, color: 'red' })

line2d.render(options|list?)

Draw line or multiple lines and update options, once per frame at most.

OptionDefaultDescription
positions, points, data[]Point coordinates, eg. [0,0, 1,1, 0,2, 1,-1] or [[0,0], [1,1], [0,2], [1,-1]].
color, colors, strokeblackCSS color string or an array with 0..1 values, eg. 'red' or [0, 0, 0, 1].
fillnullFill area enclosed by line with defined color.
opacity1Line transparency regardless of color.
thickness, lineWidth, width, strokeWidth1Line width in px.
dashes, dash, dasharraynullArray with dash lengths in px, altering color/space pairs, ie. [2,10, 5,10, ...]. null corresponds to solid line.
join, typebevelJoin style: 'rect', 'round', 'bevel'. Applied to caps too.
miterLimit1Max ratio of the join length to the thickness.
close, closed, closePathfalseConnect last point with the first point with a segment.
overlayfalseEnable overlay of line segments.
range, dataBoxnullVisible data range.
viewport, viewBoxnullArea within canvas, an array [left, top, right, bottom] or an object {x, y, w, h} or {left, top, bottom, right}.

To render multiple lines pass an array with options for every line as list:

line2d.render([
  {thickness: 2, points: [0,0, 1,1], color: 'blue'},
  {thickness: 2, points: [0,1, 1,0], color: 'blue'}
])

null argument will destroy line2d instance and dispose resources.

line2d.update(options|list)

Update line(s) not incurring redraw.

line2d.draw(id?)

Draw lines from last updated options. id integer can specify a single line from the list to redraw.

line2d.destroy()

Dispose line2d and associated resources.

Similar

License

(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License

Development supported by plot.ly.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial