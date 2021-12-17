Draw polyline with regl.

Remake on gl-line2d:

GPU join calculation.

Bevel, round and rectangular joins.

Dash patterns.

Self-overlapping and sharp angles cases.

Multiline rendering.

Float64 precision.

<polyline> -compatible API

Demo.

Usage

let regl = require ( 'regl' )({ extensions : 'angle_instanced_arrays' }) let line2d = require ( 'regl-line2d' )(regl) line2d.render({ thickness : 4 , points : [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], close : true , color : 'red' })

Draw line or multiple lines and update options, once per frame at most.

Option Default Description positions , points , data [] Point coordinates, eg. [0,0, 1,1, 0,2, 1,-1] or [[0,0], [1,1], [0,2], [1,-1]] . color , colors , stroke black CSS color string or an array with 0..1 values, eg. 'red' or [0, 0, 0, 1] . fill null Fill area enclosed by line with defined color. opacity 1 Line transparency regardless of color. thickness , lineWidth , width , strokeWidth 1 Line width in px. dashes , dash , dasharray null Array with dash lengths in px, altering color/space pairs, ie. [2,10, 5,10, ...] . null corresponds to solid line. join , type bevel Join style: 'rect' , 'round' , 'bevel' . Applied to caps too. miterLimit 1 Max ratio of the join length to the thickness. close , closed , closePath false Connect last point with the first point with a segment. overlay false Enable overlay of line segments. range , dataBox null Visible data range. viewport , viewBox null Area within canvas, an array [left, top, right, bottom] or an object {x, y, w, h} or {left, top, bottom, right} .

To render multiple lines pass an array with options for every line as list :

line2d.render([ { thickness : 2 , points : [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 ], color : 'blue' }, { thickness : 2 , points : [ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], color : 'blue' } ])

null argument will destroy line2d instance and dispose resources.

Update line(s) not incurring redraw.

Draw lines from last updated options. id integer can specify a single line from the list to redraw.

Dispose line2d and associated resources.

License

(c) 2017 Dima Yv. MIT License

Development supported by plot.ly.