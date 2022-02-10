reg.exe
Note: This is currently in preview, with support for features that GitHub Desktop and Atom require.
$ npm install --save registry-js
# or
$ yarn add registry-js
The current set of libraries for interacting with the registry have some limitations that meant we couldn't use it in GitHub Desktop:
windows-registry depends
on
ffi at runtime, which caused issues with webpack-ing, and was missing
APIs we needed.
winreg depends on
reg.exe which breaks as soon as you enable "Prevent access to registry
editing tools" Group Policy rules (yes, even
QUERY operations are caught by
this). More details about this can be found in
desktop/desktop#3105.
After exploring other options like invoking PowerShell - which was too slow - we decided to write our own little library to do the stuff we require by invoking the Win32 APIs directly.
See the documentation under the
docs folder.
Each release of
registry-js includes prebuilt binaries for the versions of
Node and Electron that are actively supported by these projects. Please refer
to the release documentation for Node and
Electron to see what is
supported currently.
Read the Setup section to ensure your development environment is setup for what you need.
This project isn't about implementing a 1-1 replication of the Windows registry API, but implementing just enough for whatever usages there are in the wild.
If you want to see something supported, open an issue to start a discussion about it.