A script to simplify service worker registration with hooks for common events.

Usage

Note: this script uses ES modules export and is expected to be used with a client side bundler that can handle ES modules syntax.

import { register } from 'register-service-worker' register( '/service-worker.js' , { registrationOptions : { scope : './' }, ready (registration) { console .log( 'Service worker is active.' ) }, registered (registration) { console .log( 'Service worker has been registered.' ) }, cached (registration) { console .log( 'Content has been cached for offline use.' ) }, updatefound (registration) { console .log( 'New content is downloading.' ) }, updated (registration) { console .log( 'New content is available; please refresh.' ) }, offline () { console .log( 'No internet connection found. App is running in offline mode.' ) }, error (error) { console .error( 'Error during service worker registration:' , error) } })

The ready , registered , cached , updatefound and updated events passes a ServiceWorkerRegistration instance in their arguments.