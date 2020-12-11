openbase logo
rsw

register-service-worker

by Evan You
1.7.2 (see all)

A script to simplify service worker registration with hooks for common events.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Reviews

Readme

register-service-worker

A script to simplify service worker registration with hooks for common events.

Usage

Note: this script uses ES modules export and is expected to be used with a client side bundler that can handle ES modules syntax.

import { register } from 'register-service-worker'

register('/service-worker.js', {
  registrationOptions: { scope: './' },
  ready (registration) {
    console.log('Service worker is active.')
  },
  registered (registration) {
    console.log('Service worker has been registered.')
  },
  cached (registration) {
    console.log('Content has been cached for offline use.')
  },
  updatefound (registration) {
    console.log('New content is downloading.')
  },
  updated (registration) {
    console.log('New content is available; please refresh.')
  },
  offline () {
    console.log('No internet connection found. App is running in offline mode.')
  },
  error (error) {
    console.error('Error during service worker registration:', error)
  }
})

The ready, registered, cached, updatefound and updated events passes a ServiceWorkerRegistration instance in their arguments.

The registrationOptions object will be passed as the second argument to ServiceWorkerContainer.register()

