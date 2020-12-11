A script to simplify service worker registration with hooks for common events.
Note: this script uses ES modules export and is expected to be used with a client side bundler that can handle ES modules syntax.
import { register } from 'register-service-worker'
register('/service-worker.js', {
registrationOptions: { scope: './' },
ready (registration) {
console.log('Service worker is active.')
},
registered (registration) {
console.log('Service worker has been registered.')
},
cached (registration) {
console.log('Content has been cached for offline use.')
},
updatefound (registration) {
console.log('New content is downloading.')
},
updated (registration) {
console.log('New content is available; please refresh.')
},
offline () {
console.log('No internet connection found. App is running in offline mode.')
},
error (error) {
console.error('Error during service worker registration:', error)
}
})
The
ready,
registered,
cached,
updatefound and
updated events passes a ServiceWorkerRegistration instance in their arguments.
The
registrationOptions object will be passed as the second argument to
ServiceWorkerContainer.register()