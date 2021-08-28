Leveraging the power of sticky regexes and JS code generation,
reghex allows
you to code parsers quickly, by surrounding regular expressions with a regex-like
DSL.
With
reghex you can generate a parser from a tagged template literal, which is
quick to prototype and generates reasonably compact and performant code.
This project is still in its early stages and is experimental. Its API may still change and some issues may need to be ironed out.
yarn add reghex
# or
npm install --save reghex
In your
.babelrc,
babel.config.js, or
package.json:babel add:
{
"plugins": ["reghex/babel"]
}
Alternatively, you can set up
babel-plugin-macros and
import
reghex from
"reghex/macro" instead.
This step is optional.
reghex can also generate its optimised JS code during runtime.
This will only incur a tiny parsing cost on initialisation, but due to the JIT of modern
JS engines there won't be any difference in performance between pre-compiled and compiled
versions otherwise.
Since the
reghex runtime is rather small, for larger grammars it may even make sense not
to precompile the matchers at all. For this case you may pass the
{ "codegen": false }
option to the Babel plugin, which will minify the
reghex matcher templates without
precompiling them.
import { match, parse } from 'reghex';
const name = match('name')`
${/\w+/}
`;
parse(name)('hello');
// [ "hello", .tag = "name" ]
The fundamental concept of
reghex are regexes, specifically
sticky regexes!
These are regular expressions that don't search a target string, but instead match at the
specific position they're at. The flag for sticky regexes is
y and hence
they can be created using
/phrase/y or
new RegExp('phrase', 'y').
Sticky Regexes are the perfect foundation for a parsing framework in JavaScript!
Because they only match at a single position they can be used to match patterns
continuously, as a parser would. Like global regexes, we can then manipulate where
they should be matched by setting
regex.lastIndex = index; and after matching
read back their updated
regex.lastIndex.
Note: Sticky Regexes aren't natively supported in any versions of Internet Explorer.
reghexworks around this by imitating its behaviour, which may decrease performance on IE11.
This primitive allows us to build up a parser from regexes that you pass when
authoring a parser function, also called a "matcher" in
reghex. When
reghex compiles
to parser code, this code is just a sequence and combination of sticky regexes that
are executed in order!
let input = 'phrases should be parsed...';
let lastIndex = 0;
const regex = /phrase/y;
function matcher() {
let match;
// Before matching we set the current index on the RegExp
regex.lastIndex = lastIndex;
// Then we match and store the result
if ((match = regex.exec(input))) {
// If the RegExp matches successfully, we update our lastIndex
lastIndex = regex.lastIndex;
}
}
This mechanism is used in all matcher functions that
reghex generates.
Internally
reghex keeps track of the input string and the current index on
that string, and the matcher functions execute regexes against this state.
You can write "matchers" by importing the
match import from
reghex and
using it to write a matcher expression.
import { match } from 'reghex';
const name = match('name')`
${/\w+/}
`;
As can be seen above, the
match function, is called with a "node name" and
is then called as a tagged template. This template is our parsing definition.
reghex functions only with its Babel plugin, which will detect
match('name')
and replace the entire tag with a parsing function, which may then look like
the following in your transpiled code:
import { _pattern /* ... */ } from 'reghex';
var _name_expression = _pattern(/\w+/);
var name = function name() {
/* ... */
};
We've now successfully created a matcher, which matches a single regex, which
is a pattern of one or more letters. We can execute this matcher by calling
it with the curried
parse utility:
import { parse } from 'reghex';
const result = parse(name)('Tim');
console.log(result); // [ "Tim", .tag = "name" ]
console.log(result.tag); // "name"
If the string (Here: "Tim") was parsed successfully by the matcher, it will
return an array that contains the result of the regex. The array is special
in that it will also have a
tag property set to the matcher's name, here
"name", which we determined when we defined the matcher as
match('name').
import { parse } from 'reghex';
parse(name)('42'); // undefined
Similarly, if the matcher does not parse an input string successfully, it will
return
undefined instead.
This on its own is nice, but a parser must be able to traverse a string and
turn it into an Abstract Syntax Tree.
To introduce nesting to
reghex matchers, we can refer to one matcher in another!
Let's extend our original example;
import { match } from 'reghex';
const name = match('name')`
${/\w+/}
`;
const hello = match('hello')`
${/hello /} ${name}
`;
The new
hello matcher is set to match
/hello / and then attempts to match
the
name matcher afterwards. If either of these matchers fail, it will return
undefined as well and roll back its changes. Using this matcher will give us
nested abstract output.
We can also see in this example that outside of the regex interpolations, whitespace and newlines don't matter.
import { parse } from 'reghex';
parse(hello)('hello tim');
/*
[
"hello",
["tim", .tag = "name"],
.tag = "hello"
]
*/
Furthermore, interpolations don't have to just be RegHex matchers. They can also be functions returning matchers or completely custom matching functions. This is useful when your DSL becomes self-referential, i.e. when one matchers start referencing each other forming a loop. To fix this we can create a function that returns our root matcher:
import { match } from 'reghex';
const value = match('value')`
(${/\w+/} | ${() => root})+
`;
const root = match('root')`
${/root/}+ ${value}
`;
We've seen in the previous examples that matchers are authored using tagged
template literals, where interpolations can either be filled using regexes,
${/pattern/}, or with other matchers
${name}.
The tagged template syntax supports more ways to match these interpolations, using a regex-like Domain Specific Language. Unlike in regexes, whitespace and newlines don't matter, which makes it easier to format and read matchers.
We can create sequences of matchers by adding multiple expressions in
a row. A matcher using
${/1/} ${/2/} will attempt to match
1 and then
2
in the parsed string. This is just one feature of the regex-like DSL. The
available operators are the following:
|Operator
|Example
|Description
?
${/1/}?
|An optional may be used to make an interpolation optional. This means that the interpolation may or may not match.
*
${/1/}*
|A star can be used to match an arbitrary amount of interpolation or none at all. This means that the interpolation may repeat itself or may not be matched at all.
+
${/1/}+
|A plus is used like
* and must match one or more times. When the matcher doesn't match, that's considered a failing case, since the match isn't optional.
\|
${/1/} \| ${/2/}
|An alternation can be used to match either one thing or another, falling back when the first interpolation fails.
()
(${/1/} ${/2/})+
|A group can be used to apply one of the other operators to an entire group of interpolations.
(?: )
(?: ${/1/})
|A non-capturing group is like a regular group, but the interpolations matched inside it don't appear in the parser's output.
(?= )
(?= ${/1/})
|A positive lookahead checks whether interpolations match, and if so continues the matcher without changing the input. If it matches, it's essentially ignored.
(?! )
(?! ${/1/})
|A negative lookahead checks whether interpolations don't match, and if so continues the matcher without changing the input. If the interpolations do match the matcher is aborted.
A couple of operators also support "short hands" that allow you to write lookaheads or non-capturing groups a little quicker.
|Shorthand
|Example
|Description
:
:${/1/}
|A non-capturing group is like a regular group, but the interpolations matched inside it don't appear in the parser's output.
=
=${/1/}
|A positive lookahead checks whether interpolations match, and if so continues the matcher without changing the input. If it matches, it's essentially ignored.
!
!${/1/}
|A negative lookahead checks whether interpolations don't match, and if so continues the matcher without changing the input. If the interpolations do match the matcher is aborted.
We can combine and compose these operators to create more complex matchers.
For instance, we can extend the original example to only allow a specific set
of names by using the
| operator:
const name = match('name')`
${/tim/} | ${/tom/} | ${/tam/}
`;
parse(name)('tim'); // [ "tim", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tom'); // [ "tom", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('patrick'); // undefined
The above will now only match specific name strings. When one pattern in this chain of alternations does not match, it will try the next one.
We can also use groups to add more matchers around the alternations themselves,
by surrounding the alternations with
( and
)
const name = match('name')`
(${/tim/} | ${/tom/}) ${/!/}
`;
parse(name)('tim!'); // [ "tim", "!", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tom!'); // [ "tom", "!", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tim'); // undefined
Maybe we're also not that interested in the
"!" showing up in the output node.
If we want to get rid of it, we can use a non-capturing group to hide it,
while still requiring it.
const name = match('name')`
(${/tim/} | ${/tom/}) (?: ${/!/})
`;
parse(name)('tim!'); // [ "tim", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tim'); // undefined
Lastly, like with regexes,
?,
*, and
+ may be used as "quantifiers". The first two
may also be optional and not match their patterns without the matcher failing.
The
+ operator is used to match an interpolation one or more times, while the
* operators may match zero or more times. Let's use this to allow the
"!"
to repeat.
const name = match('name')`
(${/tim/} | ${/tom/})+ (?: ${/!/})*
`;
parse(name)('tim!'); // [ "tim", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tim!!!!'); // [ "tim", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('tim'); // [ "tim", .tag = "name" ]
parse(name)('timtim'); // [ "tim", tim", .tag = "name" ]
As we can see from the above, like in regexes, quantifiers can be combined with groups, non-capturing groups, or other groups.
In the previous sections, we've seen that the nodes that
reghex outputs are arrays containing
match strings or other nodes and have a special
tag property with the node's type.
We can change this output while we're parsing by passing a function to our matcher definition.
const name = match('name', (x) => x[0])`
(${/tim/} | ${/tom/}) ${/!/}
`;
parse(name)('tim'); // "tim"
In the above example, we're passing a small function,
x => x[0] to the matcher as a
second argument. This will change the matcher's output, which causes the parser to
now return a new output for this matcher.
We can use this function creatively by outputting full AST nodes, maybe even like the ones that resemble Babel's output:
const identifier = match('identifier', (x) => ({
type: 'Identifier',
name: x[0],
}))`
${/[\w_][\w\d_]+/}
`;
parse(name)('var_name'); // { type: "Identifier", name: "var_name" }
We've now entirely changed the output of the parser for this matcher. Given that each
matcher can change its output, we're free to change the parser's output entirely.
By returning
null or
undefined in this matcher, we can also change the matcher
to not have matched, which would cause other matchers to treat it like a mismatch!
import { match, parse } from 'reghex';
const name = match('name')((x) => {
return x[0] !== 'tim' ? x : undefined;
})`
${/\w+/}
`;
const hello = match('hello')`
${/hello /} ${name}
`;
parse(name)('tom'); // ["hello", ["tom", .tag = "name"], .tag = "hello"]
parse(name)('tim'); // undefined
Lastly, if we need to create these special array nodes ourselves, we can use
reghex's
tag export for this purpose.
import { tag } from 'reghex';
tag(['test'], 'node_name');
// ["test", .tag = "node_name"]
Any grammar in RegHex can also be used to parse a tagged template literal. A tagged template literal consists of a list of literals alternating with a list of "interpolations".
In RegHex we can add an
interpolation matcher to our grammars to allow it
to parse interpolations in a template literal.
import { interpolation } from 'reghex';
const anyNumber = interpolation((x) => typeof x === 'number');
const num = match('num')`
${/[+-]?/} ${anyNumber}
`;
parse(num)`+${42}`;
// ["+", 42, .tag = "num"]
This grammar now allows us to match arbitrary values if they're input into the parser. We can now call our grammar using a tagged template literal themselves to parse this.
That's it! May the RegExp be ever in your favor.