A regular expression parser for ECMAScript.
$ npm install regexpp
import {
AST,
RegExpParser,
RegExpValidator,
RegExpVisitor,
parseRegExpLiteral,
validateRegExpLiteral,
visitRegExpAST
} from "regexpp"
Parse a given regular expression literal then make AST object.
This is equivalent to
new RegExpParser(options).parseLiteral(source).
source (
string | RegExp) The source code to parse.
options? (
RegExpParser.Options) The options to parse.
Validate a given regular expression literal.
This is equivalent to
new RegExpValidator(options).validateLiteral(source).
source (
string) The source code to validate.
options? (
RegExpValidator.Options) The options to validate.
Visit each node of a given AST.
This is equivalent to
new RegExpVisitor(handlers).visit(ast).
ast (
AST.Node) The AST to visit.
handlers (
RegExpVisitor.Handlers) The callbacks.
options? (
RegExpParser.Options) The options to parse.
Parse a regular expression literal.
source (
string) The source code to parse. E.g.
"/abc/g".
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
Parse a regular expression pattern.
source (
string) The source code to parse. E.g.
"abc".
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
uFlag? (
boolean) The flag to enable Unicode mode.
Parse a regular expression flags.
source (
string) The source code to parse. E.g.
"gim".
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
options (
RegExpValidator.Options) The options to validate.
Validate a regular expression literal.
source (
string) The source code to validate.
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
Validate a regular expression pattern.
source (
string) The source code to validate.
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
uFlag? (
boolean) The flag to enable Unicode mode.
Validate a regular expression flags.
source (
string) The source code to validate.
start? (
number) The start index in the source code. Default is
0.
end? (
number) The end index in the source code. Default is
source.length.
handlers (
RegExpVisitor.Handlers) The callbacks.
Validate a regular expression literal.
ast (
AST.Node) The AST to visit.
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run build compiles TypeScript source code to
index.js,
index.js.map, and
index.d.ts.
npm run clean removes the temporary files which are created by
npm test and
npm run build.
npm run lint runs ESLint.
npm run update:test updates test fixtures.
npm run update:ids updates
src/unicode/ids.ts.
npm run watch runs tests with
--watch option.