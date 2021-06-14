regexpp

A regular expression parser for ECMAScript.

💿 Installation

$ npm install regexpp

require Node.js 8 or newer.

📖 Usage

import { AST, RegExpParser, RegExpValidator, RegExpVisitor, parseRegExpLiteral, validateRegExpLiteral, visitRegExpAST } from "regexpp"

Parse a given regular expression literal then make AST object.

This is equivalent to new RegExpParser(options).parseLiteral(source) .

Parameters: source ( string | RegExp ) The source code to parse. options? ( RegExpParser.Options ) The options to parse.

Return: The AST of the regular expression.



Validate a given regular expression literal.

This is equivalent to new RegExpValidator(options).validateLiteral(source) .

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to validate. options? ( RegExpValidator.Options ) The options to validate.



Visit each node of a given AST.

This is equivalent to new RegExpVisitor(handlers).visit(ast) .

Parameters: ast ( AST.Node ) The AST to visit. handlers ( RegExpVisitor.Handlers ) The callbacks.



RegExpParser

new RegExpParser(options?)

Parameters: options? ( RegExpParser.Options ) The options to parse.



Parse a regular expression literal.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to parse. E.g. "/abc/g" . start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length .

Return: The AST of the regular expression.



Parse a regular expression pattern.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to parse. E.g. "abc" . start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length . uFlag? ( boolean ) The flag to enable Unicode mode.

Return: The AST of the regular expression pattern.



Parse a regular expression flags.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to parse. E.g. "gim" . start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length .

Return: The AST of the regular expression flags.



RegExpValidator

new RegExpValidator(options)

Parameters: options ( RegExpValidator.Options ) The options to validate.



Validate a regular expression literal.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to validate. start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length .



Validate a regular expression pattern.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to validate. start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length . uFlag? ( boolean ) The flag to enable Unicode mode.



Validate a regular expression flags.

Parameters: source ( string ) The source code to validate. start? ( number ) The start index in the source code. Default is 0 . end? ( number ) The end index in the source code. Default is source.length .



RegExpVisitor

new RegExpVisitor(handlers)

Parameters: handlers ( RegExpVisitor.Handlers ) The callbacks.



Validate a regular expression literal.

Parameters: ast ( AST.Node ) The AST to visit.



📰 Changelog

🍻 Contributing

Welcome contributing!

Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.