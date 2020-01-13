A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the RegExp.escape proposal for ECMAScript 7.

Use it to safely escape RegExp special tokens for use in new RegExp .

Use it as a standalone function, or call its shim method to install it as a polyfill.

Example

var escape = require ( 'regexp.escape' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var str = 'hello. how are you?' ; var regex = new RegExp ( escape (str), 'g' ); assert.equal( String (regex), '/hello\. how are you\?/g' );

Tests