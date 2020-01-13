A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the
RegExp.escape proposal for ECMAScript 7.
Use it to safely escape RegExp special tokens for use in
new RegExp.
Use it as a standalone function, or call its
shim method to install it as a polyfill.
var escape = require('regexp.escape');
var assert = require('assert');
var str = 'hello. how are you?';
var regex = new RegExp(escape(str), 'g');
assert.equal(String(regex), '/hello\. how are you\?/g');
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test