regexp.escape

by es-shims
1.1.0 (see all)

Polyfill for `RegExp.escape` ES7 proposal

Documentation
6K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

regexp.escape

A robust & optimized ES3-compatible polyfill for the RegExp.escape proposal for ECMAScript 7.

Use it to safely escape RegExp special tokens for use in new RegExp.

Use it as a standalone function, or call its shim method to install it as a polyfill.

Example

var escape = require('regexp.escape');
var assert = require('assert');

var str = 'hello. how are you?';
var regex = new RegExp(escape(str), 'g');
assert.equal(String(regex), '/hello\. how are you\?/g');

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

