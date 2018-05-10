openbase logo
regex-username

by regexhq
2.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for usernames

Popularity

Downloads/wk

518

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

regex-username

NPM version build status Test coverage Downloads

Regular expression for usernames - it follows the same rules that GitHub uses.

Installation

npm install regex-username

Usage

var regex = require('regex-username');

regex().test('foo-bar'); // => true
regex().test('foobar'); // => true
regex().test('3foobar'); // => true
regex().test('3foo-bar'); // => true
regex().test('foo-bar-baz'); // => true
regex().test('f'); // => true
regex().test('foo-bar-'); // => false
regex().test('-foo-bar'); // => false
regex().test('foo--bar'); // => false
regex().test('~derp@darp---++asdf'); // => false
regex().test('derp@mail.com'); // => false
regex().test('foo_bar'); // => false

Why?

Which usernames to allow typically varies between applications. For prototypes however it's nice to have an off the shelf solution. This module is that solution. It follows the same rules GitHub uses:

Username may only contain alphanumeric characters or single hyphens, and cannot begin or end with a hyphen.

See Also

License

MIT

