Regular expression for usernames - it follows the same rules that GitHub uses.

Installation

npm install regex-username

Usage

var regex = require ( 'regex-username' ); regex().test( 'foo-bar' ); regex().test( 'foobar' ); regex().test( '3foobar' ); regex().test( '3foo-bar' ); regex().test( 'foo-bar-baz' ); regex().test( 'f' ); regex().test( 'foo-bar-' ); regex().test( '-foo-bar' ); regex().test( 'foo--bar' ); regex().test( '~derp@darp---++asdf' ); regex().test( 'derp@mail.com' ); regex().test( 'foo_bar' );

Which usernames to allow typically varies between applications. For prototypes however it's nice to have an off the shelf solution. This module is that solution. It follows the same rules GitHub uses:

Username may only contain alphanumeric characters or single hyphens, and cannot begin or end with a hyphen.

See Also

License

MIT