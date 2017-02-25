Create a regular expression to match any of the phrases added to the trie (inspired by Dan Kogai's Regexp::Trie Perl module.
npm install regex-trie
require and use (see the Usage section for more comprehensive usage instructions.)
var RegexTrie = require('regex-trie'),
trie = new RegexTrie(),
regex = trie.add('foo').add('bar').toRegExp();
npm install regex-trie
RegexTrie:
// app.js
var RegexTrie = require('regex-trie'),
trie = new RegexTrie(),
regex = trie.add('foo').add('bar').toRegExp();
console.log(regex);
browserify app.js -o bundle.js.
var RegexTrie = require('regex-trie');
// Create a new RegexTrie instance
var trie = new RegexTrie();
// Add phrases to the trie
trie.add('foo')
.add('bar')
.add('baz');
// You can use an array to add phrases if you'd rather (duplicate
// pharses are ignored.)
trie.add(['foo', 'bar', 'baz']);
// Fetch a RegExp to represent all the phrases in the trie
var regex = trie.toRegExp(); // regex => /(?:foo|ba[rz])/
// What matches?
var things_to_match = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'bat', 'fun', 'food'],
match_results = things_to_match.map(regex.test, regex);
console.log(match_results);
// => [ true, true, true, false, false, true ]
RegexTrie() (constructor)
Creates a new instance of
RegexTrie. Currently doesn't accept any options
however this will likely change as the module evolves.
.add(phrase_to_add)
Adds a new phrase to the trie. Accepts singleton arguments, or an array of phrases. Ignores any values which aren't literals (objects, bools, arrays, etc).
trie.add('foo')
.add('bar')
.add('baz')
.add(['who', 'what', 'when', 'where'];
All numbers (except
NaN) are coerced into strings before being added.
Before adding new phrases, the trie is checked to see whether or not that
phrase already exists (using
contains).
.contains(phrase)
Will check to see if the trie contains a phrase which matches
phrase, and
return
true or
false if the phrase does or does not exist.
.toRegExp()
Returns a
RegExp instance which should match each individual phrase in the
tree. The trie will escape any character that matches:
/([^A-Za-z0-9_])/. For
example, if the following values are added, the pipe (OR) will be escaped:
trie.add(['foo', '|', 'bar'].toRegExp();
// => (?:foo|\||bar)
The
RegExp returned by
regex() is a non-capturing, un-anchored regular
expression meaning it'll never capture its matches and all of the following
phrases will still match:
var regex = trie.add(['foo', 'bar', 'car']).toRegExp();
['fool', 'afool', 'bart', 'abart', 'acar', 'acard'].forEach( function (word) {
console.log(regex.test(word));
});
// Output => true, true, true, true, true, true
regex-trie uses Gulp as its build system. Currently
gulpfile defines a few tasks:
lint --
JSHint (see
.jshintrc for this project's settings)
test -- runs
mocha from
gulp
docs --
yuidocjs to produce development documentation
watch -- watches for changes to JS files in
./test/ and
./lib/ and runs the
lint task
default -- by default the
watch task runs (which runs
lint)
continuous -- runs
watch (which runs
lint) and
test on every JS file change.
Please see
package.json for the latest development dependencies. At the time
of writing, you'll need:
"mocha": "~1.17.1"
"should": "~3.1.2"
"gulp-jshint": "~1.4.0"
"gulp-util": "~2.2.14"
"gulp": "~3.5.2"
"gulp-watch": "~0.5.0"
"blanket": "~1.1.6"
"gulp-yuidoc": "~0.1.0"
The tests within
regex-trie use mocha
with should.js assertions. To test
the module, just run
mocha from your terminal.
List of things to add aren't in any specific order.
See
LICENSE.txt for license rights and limitations (MIT).