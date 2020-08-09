A module that parses a string as regular expression and returns the parsed value.
# Using npm
npm install --save regex-parser
# Using yarn
yarn add regex-parser
// Dependencies
var RegexParser = require("regex-parser");
console.log(RegexParser("/^hi$/g"));
// => /^hi$/g
There are few ways to get help:
RegexParser(input)
Parses a string input.
input: The string input that should be parsed as regular expression.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
