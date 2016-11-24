openbase logo
regex

by Aadit M Shah
0.1.1 (see all)

Overview

Readme

Regex

Native RegExp compatible regular expressions for JavaScript. Patterns may be composed of subexpressions and multiple expressions may be combined into a single expression.

Installation

Regex may be installed on node.js via the node package manager using the command npm install regex.

You may also install it on RingoJS using the command ringo-admin install aaditmshah/regex.

You may install it as a component for web apps using the command component install aaditmshah/regex.

Usage

The Regex constructor is compatible with the native RegExp constructor. You may pass it a regexp object or a source string:

var Regex = require("regex");
var regex = new Regex(/(a|b)*abb/);

Methods

Like the native RegExp constructor instances of Regex have the following methods:

test

The test method is used to simply test whether a string matches the regex pattern:

regex.test("abb");   // true
regex.test("aabb");  // true
regex.test("babb");  // true
regex.test("aaabb"); // true
regex.test("ababb"); // true
regex.test("abba");  // false
regex.test("cabb");  // false

Operations

The Regex constructor currently supports the following regex operations:

  1. Concatenation
  2. Alternation
  3. Grouping
  4. Closure

Changelog

The following changes were made in this version of Regex:

v0.1.0

  • Supports basic regex operations - concatenation, alternation, grouping and closure. No support for pattern composition or combining subexpressions yet.

