Native RegExp compatible regular expressions for JavaScript. Patterns may be composed of subexpressions and multiple expressions may be combined into a single expression.
Regex may be installed on node.js via the node package manager using the command
npm install regex.
You may also install it on RingoJS using the command
ringo-admin install aaditmshah/regex.
You may install it as a component for web apps using the command
component install aaditmshah/regex.
The
Regex constructor is compatible with the native
RegExp constructor. You may pass it a
regexp object or a source string:
var Regex = require("regex");
var regex = new Regex(/(a|b)*abb/);
Like the native
RegExp constructor instances of
Regex have the following methods:
The
test method is used to simply test whether a string matches the regex pattern:
regex.test("abb"); // true
regex.test("aabb"); // true
regex.test("babb"); // true
regex.test("aaabb"); // true
regex.test("ababb"); // true
regex.test("abba"); // false
regex.test("cabb"); // false
The
Regex constructor currently supports the following regex operations:
The following changes were made in this version of Regex: