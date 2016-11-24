Regex

Native RegExp compatible regular expressions for JavaScript. Patterns may be composed of subexpressions and multiple expressions may be combined into a single expression.

Installation

Regex may be installed on node.js via the node package manager using the command npm install regex .

You may also install it on RingoJS using the command ringo-admin install aaditmshah/regex .

You may install it as a component for web apps using the command component install aaditmshah/regex .

Usage

The Regex constructor is compatible with the native RegExp constructor. You may pass it a regexp object or a source string:

var Regex = require ( "regex" ); var regex = new Regex( /(a|b)*abb/ );

Methods

Like the native RegExp constructor instances of Regex have the following methods:

test

The test method is used to simply test whether a string matches the regex pattern:

regex.test( "abb" ); regex.test( "aabb" ); regex.test( "babb" ); regex.test( "aaabb" ); regex.test( "ababb" ); regex.test( "abba" ); regex.test( "cabb" );

Operations

The Regex constructor currently supports the following regex operations:

Concatenation Alternation Grouping Closure

Changelog

The following changes were made in this version of Regex: