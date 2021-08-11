regenerator

This package implements a fully-functional source transformation that takes the syntax for generators/ yield from ECMAScript 2015 or ES2015 and Asynchronous Iteration proposal and spits out efficient JS-of-today (ES5) that behaves the same way.

A small runtime library (less than 1KB compressed) is required to provide the wrapGenerator function. You can install it either as a CommonJS module or as a standalone .js file, whichever you prefer.

Installation

From npm:

npm install -g regenerator

From GitHub:

cd path/to/node_modules git clone git://github.com/facebook/regenerator.git cd regenerator npm install . npm test

Usage

You have several options for using this module.

Simplest usage:

regenerator es6.js > es5.js regenerator --include-runtime es6.js > es5.js regenerator src lib

Programmatic usage:

var es5Source = require ( "regenerator" ).compile(es6Source).code; var es5SourceWithRuntime = require ( "regenerator" ).compile(es6Source, { includeRuntime : true }).code;

AST transformation:

var recast = require ( "recast" ); var ast = recast.parse(es6Source); ast = require ( "regenerator" ).transform(ast); var es5Source = recast.print(ast);

How can you get involved?

The easiest way to get involved is to look for buggy examples using the sandbox, and when you find something strange just click the "report a bug" link (the new issue form will be populated automatically with the problematic code).

Alternatively, you can fork the repository, create some failing tests cases in test/tests.es6.js, and send pull requests for me to fix.

If you're feeling especially brave, you are more than welcome to dive into the transformer code and fix the bug(s) yourself, but I must warn you that the code could really benefit from better implementation comments.