regenerate-unicode-properties is a collection of Regenerate sets for various Unicode properties.
To use regenerate-unicode-properties programmatically, install it as a dependency via npm:
$ npm install regenerate-unicode-properties
To get a map of supported properties and their values:
const properties = require('regenerate-unicode-properties');
To get a specific Regenerate set:
// Examples:
const Lu = require('regenerate-unicode-properties/General_Category/Uppercase_Letter.js').characters;
const Greek = require('regenerate-unicode-properties/Script_Extensions/Greek.js').characters;
Some properties can also refer to strings rather than single characters:
const { characters, strings } = require('regenerate-unicode-properties/Property_of_Strings/Basic_Emoji.js');
To get the Unicode version the data was based on:
const unicodeVersion = require('regenerate-unicode-properties/unicode-version.js');
On the
main branch, bump the version number in
package.json:
npm version patch -m 'Release v%s'
Instead of
patch, use
minor or
major as needed.
Note that this produces a Git commit + tag.
Push the release commit and tag:
git push && git push --tags
Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.
regenerate-unicode-properties is available under the MIT license.