regenerate-unicode-properties is a collection of Regenerate sets for various Unicode properties.

Installation

To use regenerate-unicode-properties programmatically, install it as a dependency via npm:

$ npm install regenerate-unicode-properties

Usage

To get a map of supported properties and their values:

const properties = require ( 'regenerate-unicode-properties' );

To get a specific Regenerate set:

const Lu = require ( 'regenerate-unicode-properties/General_Category/Uppercase_Letter.js' ).characters; const Greek = require ( 'regenerate-unicode-properties/Script_Extensions/Greek.js' ).characters;

Some properties can also refer to strings rather than single characters:

const { characters, strings } = require ( 'regenerate-unicode-properties/Property_of_Strings/Basic_Emoji.js' );

To get the Unicode version the data was based on:

const unicodeVersion = require ( 'regenerate-unicode-properties/unicode-version.js' );

For maintainers

How to publish a new release

On the main branch, bump the version number in package.json : npm version patch -m 'Release v%s' Instead of patch , use minor or major as needed. Note that this produces a Git commit + tag. Push the release commit and tag: git push && git push --tags Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.

regenerate-unicode-properties is available under the MIT license.