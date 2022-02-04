reg-suit is a command line interface for visual regression testing.
$ npm install -g reg-suit
$ cd path-to-your-project
$ reg-suit init
# Answer a few questions...
$ reg-suit run
If you want more details, this sample repository may help you.
reg-suit has it's own plugin system. Plugins integrate various functions and services into your project.
The following plugins are available:
For example, installing keygen-git-hash and publish-s3 plugins, you can get regression testing workflow according with GitHub flow as shown in the figure below.
reg-suit [options] <command>
run command
Run visual testing, publish the current snapshot images, and send notifications. It's equivalent to
reg-suit sync-expected && reg-suit compare && reg-suit publish -n.
sync-expected command
Fetch images published already as the expected snapshot data into working directory. The expected key is detected with the installed key-generator plugin, and installed
publisher-plugin fetches images data.
compare command
Compare images in the
actualDir with images fetched at
sync-expected and create an HTML report.
publish command
Publish the
compare result and actual images to external storage with publisher-plugin with the actual snapshot key generated by installed key-generator plugin.
-n,
--notification : Send notification using installed notifier plugins.
init command
Install and configure reg-suit and plugins into your project.
--use-yarn : By the default cli installs packages using
npm. If you prefer yarn pkg, turn this option on.
--use-yarn-ws : If you use yarn workspace, turn this option on.
prepare command
Configure the installed plugin(s). It's useful to configure reg-suit and plugins.
-p,
--plugin : Specify plugin name(s) to be configured.
-c,
--config : Configuration file path.
-t,
--test : Perform a trial with no changes(Dry-run mode).
-v,
--verbose : Display debug logging messages.
-q,
--quiet : Suppress logging messages.
If you want more details, please exec
reg-suit -h or
reg-suit <command> -h.
To configure reg-suit, put
regconfig.json under the project root directory.
regconfig.json should be JSON file such as:
{
"core": {
"workingDir": ".reg",
"actualDir": "images",
"thresholdRate": 0.05
},
"plugins": {
"reg-keygen-git-hash-plugin": {},
"reg-publish-s3-plugin": {
"bucketName": "your-aws-s3-bucket"
}
}
}
The
core section contains reg-suit core setting and the
plugins section contains plugin specific options.
core
{
actualDir: string;
workingDir?: string; // default ".reg"
thresholdRate?: number; // default 0
thresholdPixel?: number; // default 0
enableAntialias?: boolean; // default false
ximgdiff?: {
invocationType: "none" | "client"; // default "client"
};
}
actualDir - Required - A directory which contains image files you want to test.
workingDir - Optional - A directory used by reg-suit puts temporary files. Ordinarily this dir is in listed at
.gitignore.
thresholdRate - Optional - Threshold of the ratio of the number of pixels where the difference occurred to the whole. It should be in ranges from
0 to
1.
thresholdPixel - Optional - Alternative threshold. The absolute number of pixels where difference occurred.
matchingThreshold - Optional - Matching threshold for YUV color distance between two pixels. It should be in ranges from 0 to 1. Smaller values make the comparison more sensitive.
enableAntialias - Optional - Enable antialias, so that anti-aliased pixels are detected and ignored when comparing images.
ximgdiff - Optional - An option to display more detailed difference information to report html.
ximgdiff.invocationType - If set
"client", x-img-diff-js be invoked only with browsers. See smart differences detection section.
plugins
Entries of
plugins section are described as key-value pairs. Each key should be plugin name. If you want configurable value, see README.md under the each plugin package(e.g. packages/reg-publish-s3-plugin/README.md).
reg-suit replaces embedded placeholders in
plugins section to environment values at runtime. For example:
"plugins": {
"reg-publish-s3-plugin": {
"bucketName": "$S3_BUCKET_NAME"
}
}
export S3_BUCKET_NAME="my-bucket"
reg-suit run
# reg-publish-s3-plugin is configured with the following value:
#
# {
# "bucketName": "my-bucket"
# }
If you turn
core.ximgdiff option on in
regconfig.json, reg-suit outputs a report with x-img-diff-js.
x-img-diff-js is a difference detection engine which calculates more structural information than naive pixel based comparison result. reg-suit use this to display which parts of testing image were inserted or moved.
If
invocationType is set to
"client", x-img-diff-js works on your web browser (It uses Web Assembly and Web Workers, so you need "modern" browser).
A working demonstration is here.
reg-suit(git-hash-plugin) needs the current branch name to identify the base-commit hash. However, under some CI services' environment(e.g. TravisCI, WerckerCI), the HEAD is detached. So you should attach it explicitly.
For example:
# .github/workflows/reg.yml
on: [push]
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
fetch-depth: 0
- name: Use Node.js v10
uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: "10.x"
- name: npm install, build, and test
run: |
npm i
- name: workaround for detached HEAD
run: |
git checkout ${GITHUB_REF#refs/heads/} || git checkout -b ${GITHUB_REF#refs/heads/} && git pull
- name: run reg-suit
run: |
npx reg-suit run
# .travis.yml
script:
- git config remote.origin.fetch "+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*" # This line is necessary to disable --single-branch option to fetch all remote branches on TravisCI.
- git fetch origin # Ditto
- git checkout $TRAVIS_BRANCH || git checkout -b $TRAVIS_BRANCH
- npx reg-suit run
# wercker.yml
build:
steps:
- script:
name: Attach HEAD
code: |
git checkout $WERCKER_GIT_BRANCH || git checkout -b $WERCKER_GIT_BRANCH
- script:
name: Run reg-suit
code: |
npx reg-suit run
# appveyor.yml
environment:
nodejs_version: "8"
install:
- ps: Install-Product node $env:nodejs_version
- git checkout %APPVEYOR_REPO_BRANCH%
test_script:
- npx reg-suit run
# .gitlab-ci.yml
test:
script:
- git checkout $CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME || git checkout -b $CI_COMMIT_REF_NAME && git pull
- npx reg-suit run
The following repositories using reg-suit. These repos can help you to introduce visual snapshot testing.
If you use reg-suit, let us know your repository. We'll list it at the above :)
PRs are welcome!
git clone https://github.com/reg-viz/reg-suit.git; cd reg-suit
yarn
yarn run bootstrap
yarn run test
Remarks
reg-publish-s3-plugin testing access to AWS S3 and it needs AWS credentials.
reg-publish-gcs-plugin testing access to Google Cloud Platform. You should
gcloud auth application-default login before testing it.
MIT. See LICENSE.txt.