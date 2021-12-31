Visual regression test tool with html reporter.

Table of Contents

Installation

Requirements

Node.js v12+

reg-cli support Node.js v12+

$ npm i -D reg-cli

Usage

CLI

$ reg-cli /path/to/actual-dir /path/to/expected-dir /path/to/diff-dir -R ./report.html

Options

-U , --update Update expected images.(Copy `actual images` to `expected images`).

, Update expected images.(Copy `actual images` to `expected images`). -R , --report Output html report to specified directory.

, Output html report to specified directory. -J , --json Specified json report path. If omitted ./reg.json

, Specified json report path. If omitted -I , --ignoreChange If true, error will not be thrown when image change detected.

, If true, error will not be thrown when image change detected. -E , --extendedErrors If true, also added/deleted images will throw an error.

, If true, also added/deleted images will throw an error. -P , --urlPrefix Add prefix to all image src.

, Add prefix to all image src. -M , --matchingThreshold Matching threshold, ranges from 0 to 1. Smaller values make the comparison more sensitive. 0 by default. Specifically, you can set how much of a difference in the YIQ difference metric should be considered a different pixel. If there is a difference between pixels, it will be treated as "same pixel" if it is within this threshold.

, Matching threshold, ranges from 0 to 1. Smaller values make the comparison more sensitive. 0 by default. Specifically, you can set how much of a difference in the YIQ difference metric should be considered a different pixel. If there is a difference between pixels, it will be treated as "same pixel" if it is within this threshold. -T , --thresholdRate Rate threshold for detecting change. When the difference ratio of the image is larger than the set rate detects the change. Applied after matchingThreshold . 0 by default.

, Rate threshold for detecting change. When the difference ratio of the image is larger than the set rate detects the change. Applied after . 0 by default. -S , --thresholdPixel Pixel threshold for detecting change. When the difference pixel of the image is larger than the set pixel detects the change. This value takes precedence over thresholdRate . Applied after matchingThreshold . 0 by default.

, Pixel threshold for detecting change. When the difference pixel of the image is larger than the set pixel detects the change. This value takes precedence over . Applied after . 0 by default. -C , --concurrency How many processes launches in parallel. If omitted 4.

, How many processes launches in parallel. If omitted 4. -A , --enableAntialias Enable antialias. If omitted false.

, Enable antialias. If omitted false. -X , --additionalDetection . Enable additional difference detection(highly experimental). Select "none" or "client" (default: "none").

, . Enable additional difference detection(highly experimental). Select "none" or "client" (default: "none"). -F , --from Generate report from json. Please specify json file. If set, only report will be output without comparing images.

html report

If -R option set, output html report to specified directory. https://reg-viz.github.io/reg-cli/

from json

If -F option set, only report will be output without comparing images.

reg-cli.js -F ./sample/reg.json -R ./sample/index.html "

json format

{ "failedItems" : [ "sample.png" ], "newItems" :[], "deletedItems" :[], "passedItems" :[], "expectedItems" :[ "sample.png" ], "actualItems" :[ "sample.png" ], "diffItems" :[ "sample.png" ], "actualDir" : "./actual" , "expectedDir" : "./expected" , "diffDir" : "./diff" }

Test

$ npm t

Contribute

PRs welcome.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 bokuweb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.