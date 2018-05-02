Refunk 🎧

Simple React functional setState with the new React context API (requires React v16.3 or later)

npm i refunk

Getting Started

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'refunk' const App = connect( props => ( < div > < h1 > count: {props.count} </ h1 > < Controls /> </ div > )) const dec = state => ({ count : state.count - 1 }) const inc = state => ({ count : state.count + 1 }) const Controls = connect( props => ( < div > < samp > {props.count} </ samp > < button onClick = {e => props.update(dec)}> - </ button > < button onClick = {e => props.update(inc)}> + </ button > </ div > )) const initialState = { count : 0 } render( < App { ...initialState } /> )

Usage

Refunk components initialize state from props and provide an update function to their consumers. When nesting Refunk components, the top-most component will control state for any child Refunk components.

The update function works the same as setState , but it's intended to be used with separate updater functions, that can be shared across many parts of an application.

connect

The connect higher-order component creates state based on props for top-level components or connects into a parent Refunk component's state when nested. This allows for the creation of stateful components that can work standalone or listen to a parent's state.

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'refunk' const App = connect( props => ( < div > < samp > {props.count} </ samp > </ div > )) App.defaultProps = { count : 0 } export default App

Provider

For lower-level access to React's context API, the Provider component can be used to create a context. The Refunk Provider will convert props to initial state and provide the state and update function through context.

import React from 'react' import { Provider } from 'refunk' const App = props => ( < Provider count = {0} > < div /> </ Provider > )

Consumer

The context Consumer is also exported for lower-level access to the context API.

import React from 'react' import { Provider, Consumer } from 'refunk' const inc = state => ({ count : state.count + 1 }) const App = props => ( < Provider count = {0} > < Consumer > {state => ( < React.Fragment > < samp > {state.count} </ samp > < button onClick = {e => state.update(inc)}>+ </ button > </ React.Fragment > )} </ Consumer > </ Provider > )

Updaters are functions that are passed to the props.update() function. An updater function takes state as its only argument and returns a new state.

export const decrement = state => ({ count : state.count - 1 }) export const increment = state => ({ count : state.count + 1 })

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'refunk' import { decrement, increment } from './updaters' const Counter = props => ( < div > < samp > Count: {props.count} </ samp > < button onClick = {e => props.update(decrement)}> Decrement </ button > < button onClick = {e => props.update(increment)}> Increment </ button > </ div > ) export default connect(Counter)

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'refunk' import Counter from './Counter' const App = props => ( < div > < h1 > Hello </ h1 > < Counter /> </ div > ) export default connect(App)

Build Your Own

Refunk's source is only about 50 LOC and relies on built-in React functionality. This library is intended to be used directly as a package and also to serve as an example of some ways to handle state in a React application. Feel free to fork or steal ideas from this project, and build your own version.

Concepts

Refunk is meant as a simpler, smaller alternative to other state managment libraries that makes use of React's built-in component state. Refunk uses higher-order components, the new context API, and React component state management along with functional setState to help promote the separation of presentational and container components, and to keep state updating logic outside of the components themselves.

This library also promotes keeping application state in a single location, similar to other Flux libraries and Redux.

Related

Made by Jxnblk | MIT License