Refresh Fetch

Wrapper around fetch capable of graceful authentication token refreshing.

For situations when there is API which issues authentication tokens on login endpoint, API requires you to add the authentication token to all requests, those tokens must be refreshed every X minutes, and you just want to call fetch and be abstracted away from the refreshing.

The following ES6 functions are required:

Install

Add to your app using package manager, eg.:

npm install refresh - fetch

Usage

import { configureRefreshFetch } from 'refresh-fetch' const refreshFetch = configureRefreshFetch({ fetch, shouldRefreshToken : error => false , refreshToken : () => Promise .resolve() }) refreshFetch( '/api-with-authentication' , { method : 'POST' })

Example

import merge from 'lodash/merge' import Cookies from 'js-cookie' import { configureRefreshFetch, fetchJSON } from 'refresh-fetch' const COOKIE_NAME = 'MYAPP' const retrieveToken = () => Cookies.get(COOKIE_NAME) const saveToken = token => Cookies.set(COOKIE_NAME, token) const clearToken = () => Cookies.remove(COOKIE_NAME) const fetchJSONWithToken = ( url, options = {} ) => { const token = retrieveToken() let optionsWithToken = options if (token != null ) { optionsWithToken = merge({}, options, { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` } }) } return fetchJSON(url, optionsWithToken) } const login = ( email, password ) => { return fetchJSON( '/api/auth/login' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON .stringify({ email, password }) }) .then( response => { saveToken(response.body.token) }) } const logout = () => { return fetchJSONWithToken( '/api/auth/logout' , { method : 'POST' }) .then( () => { clearToken() }) } const shouldRefreshToken = error => error.response.status === 401 && error.body.message === 'Token has expired' const refreshToken = () => { return fetchJSONWithToken( '/api/auth/refresh-token' , { method : 'POST' }) .then( response => { saveToken(response.body.token) }) .catch( error => { clearToken() throw error }) } const fetch = configureRefreshFetch({ fetch : fetchJSONWithToken, shouldRefreshToken, refreshToken }) export { fetch, login, logout }

import { fetch, login, logout } from './api' fetch( '/api/user/me' ) .then( ( { response, body } ) => { }) .catch( error => { }) login( 'username' , 'password' ) .then( () => { }) .catch( error => { }) logout() .then( () => { }) .catch( error => { })

Motivation

Imagine you have in your app a request to /api/data which needs authentication/authorization token in Authorization header like this:

const token = retrieveToken() fetch( '/api/data' , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` } })

That is all fine and dandy, but what if you have to refresh the token, because it expires every 10 minutes? You will start doing something like this:

const token = retrieveToken() fetch( '/api/data' , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` } }) .then( response => { response.json().then( body => { if (response.status === 401 && body.message === 'Token has expired' ) { fetch( '/api/refresh-token' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${token} ` } }).then( ) } }) })

And now you want to have the original request repeated. And also if there is request called during the refreshing, you don't want to start refreshing second time, but you just want to wait for the first refresh to complete and use the new token.

Sigh. That's a lot you don't want to be writing in every app.

With refresh-fetch you configure 3 parameters, shouldRefreshToken , refreshToken and fetch , and the refreshing works exactly like described. See it in action:

import merge from 'lodash/merge' import { configureRefreshFetch, fetchJSON } from 'refresh-fetch' const retrieveToken = () => { } const saveToken = token => { } const clearToken = () => { } const fetchJSONWithToken = ( url, options = {} ) => { const token = retrieveToken() let optionsWithToken = options if (token != null ) { optionsWithToken = merge({}, options, { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${retrieveToken()} ` } }) } return fetchJSON(url, optionsWithToken) } const shouldRefreshToken = error => error.response.status === 401 && error.body.message === 'Token has expired' const refreshToken = () => { return fetchJSONWithToken( '/api/refresh-token' , { method : 'POST' }) .then( response => { saveToken(response.body.token) return response }) .catch( error => { clearToken() throw error }) } export const fetch = configureRefreshFetch({ shouldRefreshToken, refreshToken, fetch : fetchJSONWithToken, })

import { fetch } from './api' fetch( '/api/data' )

License

MIT