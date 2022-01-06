Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism.
This package wraps Prism to output objects (ASTs) instead of a string of HTML.
Prism, through refractor, supports 270+ programming languages. Supporting all of them requires a lot of code. That’s why there are three entry points for refractor:
lib/core.js — 0 languages
lib/common.js (default) — 36 languages
lib/all.js — 271 languages
Bundled, minified, and gzipped, those are roughly 12.7 kB, 40 kB, and 211 kB.
This package is useful when you want to perform syntax highlighting in a place where serialized HTML wouldn’t work or wouldn’t work well. For example, you can use refractor when you want to show code in a CLI by rendering to ANSI sequences, when you’re using virtual DOM frameworks (such as React or Preact) so that diffing can be performant, or when you’re working with ASTs (rehype).
A different package,
lowlight, does the same as refractor but
uses
highlight.js instead.
You can play with refractor on the interactive demo (Replit).
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install refractor
In Deno with Skypack:
import {refractor} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/refractor@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {refractor} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/refractor@4?min'
</script>
import {refractor} from 'refractor'
const tree = refractor.highlight('"use strict";', 'js')
console.log(tree)
Yields:
{
type: 'root',
children: [
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'span',
properties: {className: ['token', 'string']},
children: [{type: 'text', value: '"use strict"'}]
},
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'span',
properties: {className: ['token', 'punctuation']},
children: [{type: 'text', value: ';'}]
}
]
}
This package exports the following identifier:
refractor.
There is no default export.
refractor.highlight(value, language)
Highlight
value (code) as
language (programming language).
value (
string)
— code to highlight
language (
string or
Grammar)
— programming language name, alias, or grammar.
Node representing highlighted code (
Root).
import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js'
import css from 'refractor/lang/css.js'
refractor.register(css)
console.log(refractor.highlight('em { color: red }', 'css'))
Yields:
{
type: 'root',
children: [
{type: 'element', tagName: 'span', properties: [Object], children: [Array]},
{type: 'text', value: ' '},
// …
{type: 'text', value: ' red '},
{type: 'element', tagName: 'span', properties: [Object], children: [Array]}
]
}
refractor.register(syntax)
Register a syntax.
syntax (
Function)
— language function custom made for refractor, as in, the files in
refractor/lang/*.js
import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js'
import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js'
refractor.register(markdown)
console.log(refractor.highlight('*Emphasis*', 'markdown'))
Yields:
{
type: 'root',
children: [
{type: 'element', tagName: 'span', properties: [Object], children: [Array]}
]
}
refractor.alias(name[, alias])
Register aliases for already registered languages.
alias(name, alias|list)
alias(aliases)
language (
string)
— programming language name
alias (
string)
— new aliases for the programming language
list (
Array<string>)
— list of aliases
aliases (
Record<language, alias|list>)
— map of
languages to
aliases or
lists
import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js'
import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js'
refractor.register(markdown)
// refractor.highlight('*Emphasis*', 'mdown')
// ^ would throw: Error: Unknown language: `mdown` is not registered
refractor.alias({markdown: ['mdown', 'mkdn', 'mdwn', 'ron']})
refractor.highlight('*Emphasis*', 'mdown')
// ^ Works!
refractor.registered(aliasOrlanguage)
Check whether an
alias or
language is registered.
aliasOrlanguage (
string)
— programming language name or alias
import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js'
import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js'
console.log(refractor.registered('markdown')) //=> false
refractor.register(markdown)
console.log(refractor.registered('markdown')) //=> true
refractor.listLanguages()
List all registered languages (names and aliases).
Array<string>.
import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js'
import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js'
console.log(refractor.listLanguages()) //=> []
refractor.register(markdown)
console.log(refractor.listLanguages())
Yields:
[
'markup', // Note that `markup` (a lot of xml based languages) is a dep of markdown.
'html',
// …
'markdown',
'md'
]
hast trees as returned by refractor can be serialized with
hast-util-to-html:
import {refractor} from 'refractor'
import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html'
const tree = refractor.highlight('"use strict";', 'js')
console.log(toHtml(tree))
Yields:
<span class="token string">"use strict"</span><span class="token punctuation">;</span>
hast trees as returned by refractor can be turned into React (or Preact) with
hast-to-hyperscript:
import {refractor} from 'refractor'
import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript'
import React from 'react'
const tree = refractor.highlight('"use strict";', 'js')
const react = toH(React.createElement, tree)
console.log(react)
Yields:
{
'$$typeof': Symbol(react.element),
type: 'div',
key: 'h-1',
ref: null,
props: { children: [ [Object], [Object] ] },
_owner: null,
_store: {}
}
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
Root,
Grammar, and
Syntax types that model their
respective interfaces.
If you’re using
refractor/lib/core.js, no syntaxes are included.
Checked syntaxes are included if you import
refractor (or explicitly
refractor/lib/common.js).
Unchecked syntaxes are available through
refractor/lib/all.js.
You can import
core or
common and manually add more languages as you please.
Prism operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.
Only these custom built syntaxes will work with
refractor because Prism’s own
syntaxes are made to work with global variables and are not importable.
refractor does not inject CSS for the syntax highlighted code (because well,
refractor doesn’t have to be turned into HTML and might not run in a browser!).
If you are in a browser, you can use any Prism theme.
For example, to get Prism Dark from cdnjs:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.25.0/themes/prism-dark.min.css">
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
Only the custom built syntaxes in
refractor/lang/*.js will work with
refractor as Prism’s own syntaxes are made to work with global variables and
are not importable.
refractor also does not support Prism plugins, due to the same limitations, and that they almost exclusively deal with the DOM.
This package is safe.
