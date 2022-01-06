refractor

Lightweight, robust, elegant virtual syntax highlighting using Prism.

What is this?

This package wraps Prism to output objects (ASTs) instead of a string of HTML.

Prism, through refractor, supports 270+ programming languages. Supporting all of them requires a lot of code. That’s why there are three entry points for refractor:

lib/core.js — 0 languages

— 0 languages lib/common.js (default) — 36 languages

(default) — 36 languages lib/all.js — 271 languages

Bundled, minified, and gzipped, those are roughly 12.7 kB, 40 kB, and 211 kB.

When should I use this?

This package is useful when you want to perform syntax highlighting in a place where serialized HTML wouldn’t work or wouldn’t work well. For example, you can use refractor when you want to show code in a CLI by rendering to ANSI sequences, when you’re using virtual DOM frameworks (such as React or Preact) so that diffing can be performant, or when you’re working with ASTs (rehype).

A different package, lowlight , does the same as refractor but uses highlight.js instead.

Playground

You can play with refractor on the interactive demo (Replit).

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install refractor

In Deno with Skypack:

import {refractor} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/refractor@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {refractor} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/refractor@4?min' </ script >

Use

import {refractor} from 'refractor' const tree = refractor.highlight( '"use strict";' , 'js' ) console .log(tree)

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , children : [ { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : { className : [ 'token' , 'string' ]}, children : [{ type : 'text' , value : '"use strict"' }] }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : { className : [ 'token' , 'punctuation' ]}, children : [{ type : 'text' , value : ';' }] } ] }

API

This package exports the following identifier: refractor . There is no default export.

Highlight value (code) as language (programming language).

Parameters

value ( string ) — code to highlight

( ) — code to highlight language ( string or Grammar ) — programming language name, alias, or grammar.

Returns

Node representing highlighted code ( Root ).

Example

import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import css from 'refractor/lang/css.js' refractor.register(css) console .log(refractor.highlight( 'em { color: red }' , 'css' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , children : [ { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : [ Object ], children : [ Array ]}, { type : 'text' , value : ' ' }, { type : 'text' , value : ' red ' }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : [ Object ], children : [ Array ]} ] }

Register a syntax.

Parameters

syntax ( Function ) — language function custom made for refractor, as in, the files in refractor/lang/*.js

Example

import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js' refractor.register(markdown) console .log(refractor.highlight( '*Emphasis*' , 'markdown' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'root' , children : [ { type : 'element' , tagName : 'span' , properties : [ Object ], children : [ Array ]} ] }

Register aliases for already registered languages.

Signatures

alias(name, alias|list)

alias(aliases)

Parameters

language ( string ) — programming language name

( ) — programming language name alias ( string ) — new aliases for the programming language

( ) — new aliases for the programming language list ( Array<string> ) — list of aliases

( ) — list of aliases aliases ( Record<language, alias|list> ) — map of language s to alias es or list s

Example

import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js' refractor.register(markdown) refractor.alias({ markdown : [ 'mdown' , 'mkdn' , 'mdwn' , 'ron' ]}) refractor.highlight( '*Emphasis*' , 'mdown' )

Check whether an alias or language is registered.

Parameters

aliasOrlanguage ( string ) — programming language name or alias

Example

import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js' console .log(refractor.registered( 'markdown' )) refractor.register(markdown) console .log(refractor.registered( 'markdown' ))

List all registered languages (names and aliases).

Returns

Array<string> .

Example

import {refractor} from 'refractor/lib/core.js' import markdown from 'refractor/lang/markdown.js' console .log(refractor.listLanguages()) refractor.register(markdown) console .log(refractor.listLanguages())

Yields:

[ 'markup' , 'html' , 'markdown' , 'md' ]

Examples

Example: serializing hast as html

hast trees as returned by refractor can be serialized with hast-util-to-html :

import {refractor} from 'refractor' import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html' const tree = refractor.highlight( '"use strict";' , 'js' ) console .log(toHtml(tree))

Yields:

< span class = "token string" > "use strict" </ span > < span class = "token punctuation" > ; </ span >

Example: turning hast into react nodes

hast trees as returned by refractor can be turned into React (or Preact) with hast-to-hyperscript :

import {refractor} from 'refractor' import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript' import React from 'react' const tree = refractor.highlight( '"use strict";' , 'js' ) const react = toH(React.createElement, tree) console .log(react)

Yields:

{ '$$typeof' : Symbol (react.element), type : 'div' , key : 'h-1' , ref : null , props : { children : [ [ Object ], [ Object ] ] }, _owner : null , _store : {} }

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports additional Root , Grammar , and Syntax types that model their respective interfaces.

Data

If you’re using refractor/lib/core.js , no syntaxes are included. Checked syntaxes are included if you import refractor (or explicitly refractor/lib/common.js ). Unchecked syntaxes are available through refractor/lib/all.js . You can import core or common and manually add more languages as you please.

Prism operates as a singleton: once you register a language in one place, it’ll be available everywhere.

Only these custom built syntaxes will work with refractor because Prism’s own syntaxes are made to work with global variables and are not importable.

arduino

bash — alias: shell

— alias: basic

c

clike

cpp

csharp — alias: cs , dotnet

— alias: , css

diff

go

ini

java

javascript — alias: js

— alias: json — alias: webmanifest

— alias: kotlin — alias: kt , kts

— alias: , less

lua

makefile

markdown — alias: md

— alias: markup — alias: atom , html , mathml , rss , ssml , svg , xml

— alias: , , , , , , markup-templating

objectivec — alias: objc

— alias: perl

php

python — alias: py

— alias: r

regex

ruby — alias: rb

— alias: rust

sass

scss

sql

swift

typescript — alias: ts

— alias: vbnet

yaml — alias: yml

— alias: abap

abnf

actionscript

ada

agda

al

antlr4 — alias: g4

— alias: apacheconf

apex

apl

applescript

aql

arff

asciidoc — alias: adoc

— alias: asm6502

aspnet

autohotkey

autoit

avisynth — alias: avs

— alias: avro-idl — alias: avdl

— alias: batch

bbcode — alias: shortcode

— alias: bicep

birb

bison

bnf — alias: rbnf

— alias: brainfuck

brightscript

bro

bsl — alias: oscript

— alias: cfscript — alias: cfc

— alias: chaiscript

cil

clojure

cmake

cobol

coffeescript — alias: coffee

— alias: concurnas — alias: conc

— alias: coq

crystal

cshtml — alias: razor

— alias: csp

css-extras

csv

cypher

d

dart

dataweave

dax

dhall

django — alias: jinja2

— alias: dns-zone-file — alias: dns-zone

— alias: docker — alias: dockerfile

— alias: dot — alias: gv

— alias: ebnf

editorconfig

eiffel

ejs — alias: eta

— alias: elixir

elm

erb

erlang

etlua

excel-formula — alias: xls , xlsx

— alias: , factor

false

firestore-security-rules

flow

fortran

fsharp

ftl

gap

gcode

gdscript

gedcom

gherkin

git

glsl

gml — alias: gamemakerlanguage

— alias: gn — alias: gni

— alias: graphql

groovy

haml

handlebars — alias: hbs

— alias: haskell — alias: hs

— alias: haxe

hcl

hlsl

hoon

hpkp

hsts

http

ichigojam

icon

icu-message-format

idris — alias: idr

— alias: iecst

ignore — alias: gitignore , hgignore , npmignore

— alias: , , inform7

io

j

javadoc

javadoclike

javastacktrace

jexl

jolie

jq

js-extras

js-templates

jsdoc

json5

jsonp

jsstacktrace

jsx

julia

keyman

kumir — alias: kum

— alias: kusto

latex — alias: context , tex

— alias: , latte

lilypond — alias: ly

— alias: liquid

lisp — alias: elisp , emacs , emacs-lisp

— alias: , , livescript

llvm

log

lolcode

magma

matlab

maxscript

mel

mermaid

mizar

mongodb

monkey

moonscript — alias: moon

— alias: n1ql

n4js — alias: n4jsd

— alias: nand2tetris-hdl

naniscript — alias: nani

— alias: nasm

neon

nevod

nginx

nim

nix

nsis

ocaml

opencl

openqasm — alias: qasm

— alias: oz

parigp

parser

pascal — alias: objectpascal

— alias: pascaligo

pcaxis — alias: px

— alias: peoplecode — alias: pcode

— alias: php-extras

phpdoc

plsql

powerquery — alias: mscript , pq

— alias: , powershell

processing

prolog

promql

properties

protobuf

psl

pug

puppet

pure

purebasic — alias: pbfasm

— alias: purescript — alias: purs

— alias: q

qml

qore

qsharp — alias: qs

— alias: racket — alias: rkt

— alias: reason

rego

renpy — alias: rpy

— alias: rest

rip

roboconf

robotframework — alias: robot

— alias: sas

scala

scheme

shell-session — alias: sh-session , shellsession

— alias: , smali

smalltalk

smarty

sml — alias: smlnj

— alias: solidity — alias: sol

— alias: solution-file — alias: sln

— alias: soy

sparql — alias: rq

— alias: splunk-spl

sqf

squirrel

stan

stylus

systemd

t4-cs — alias: t4

— alias: t4-templating

t4-vb

tap

tcl

textile

toml

tsx

tt2

turtle — alias: trig

— alias: twig

typoscript — alias: tsconfig

— alias: unrealscript — alias: uc , uscript

— alias: , uri — alias: url

— alias: v

vala

velocity

verilog

vhdl

vim

visual-basic — alias: vb , vba

— alias: , warpscript

wasm

wiki

wolfram — alias: mathematica , nb , wl

— alias: , , wren

xeora — alias: xeoracube

— alias: xml-doc

xojo

xquery

yang

zig

CSS

refractor does not inject CSS for the syntax highlighted code (because well, refractor doesn’t have to be turned into HTML and might not run in a browser!). If you are in a browser, you can use any Prism theme. For example, to get Prism Dark from cdnjs:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.25.0/themes/prism-dark.min.css" >

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Only the custom built syntaxes in refractor/lang/*.js will work with refractor as Prism’s own syntaxes are made to work with global variables and are not importable.

refractor also does not support Prism plugins, due to the same limitations, and that they almost exclusively deal with the DOM.

Security

This package is safe.

Related

lowlight — the same as refractor but with highlight.js

Projects

react-syntax-highlighter — React component for syntax highlighting

— React component for syntax highlighting @mapbox/rehype-prism — rehype plugin to highlight code blocks

— plugin to highlight code blocks react-refractor — syntax highlighter for React

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer