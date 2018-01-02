if your'e here for reflux's mixin - scroll down
So - what's this all about?
React is cool - you can use this magic
Component class and jsx, and suddenly all of your views are controlled and changed automatically.
But Flux, on the other hand - isn't very useful, there is no real code, no api, only good architecture. So then good people started thinking about many cool libraries for Flux, and suddenly: Redux, Reflux, Alt, Fluxxor etc.
But, If we already have such a great API for React, why can't we do the same with Flux - Stores will control components, the same way Component controls DOM. You just say the magic word -
setState - and everything just happens immediately!
When you make it that simple, it's easy to have all your Components controlled, and then suddenly your Components are purified (functionally speaking), they don't have any "real" state of their own - and as a bonus, you don't care about their hierarchy any more - you can move them around - regardless of their parents and
props.
So, the requirements for an API like this are straight forward:
setState should change state of Store - no explicit changes (like reducers).
getInitialState() ,
shouldStoreUpdate(),
storeDidUpdate() - you know the drill.
render method does.
Component.connectTo(Store.someState), think about
<input value={this.state.text}/> for Components.
onChange from DOM to Component
That's all.
Now the implementation could be done any way you want. With Redux, as a new flux library or any other way.
Here I present a mixin for Reflux that works really well (so well in fact, that according to npm stats, every other reflux user is downloading this), but feel free to add other implementations. I really hope someone will implement this in Redux!
Mixins for reflux, to enable SSF (super simple flux) API
$ npm install reflux-state-mixin --save
// myStore.js
var Reflux = require('reflux');
var StateMixin = require('reflux-state-mixin');
var Actions = require('./../actions/AnimalsActions');
var AnimalStore = module.exports = Reflux.createStore({
mixins: [StateMixin.store],
listenables: Actions, //or any other way of listening...
getInitialState: function(){ //that's a must!
return{
dogs:5,
cats:3
}
},
onNewDogBorn: function() {
this.setState({dogs: this.state.dogs + 1})
//just like in a Component.
//this will `trigger()` this state, similar to `render()` in a Component
},
//you can use storeDidUpdate lifecycle in the store, which will get called with every change to the state
storeDidUpdate: function(prevState) {
if(this.state.dogs !== prevState.dogs){
console.log('number of dogs has changed!');
}
}
});
// PetsComponent.js
var AnimalStore = require('./AnimalStore.js');
var StateMixin = require('reflux-state-mixin');
var PetsComponent = React.createClass({
mixins:[
StateMixin.connect(AnimalStore, 'dogs')
StateMixin.connect(AnimalStore, 'cats')
//OR
StateMixin.connect(AnimalStore) //now PetsComponent.state includes AnimalStore.state
],
render: function () {
return (<div><p>We have {this.state.dogs + this.state.cats} pets</p></div>);
}
})
and if you use React's es6 classes, use the es7
connector decorator:
import {connector} from 'reflux-state-mixin';
import {AnimalStore} from './AnimalStore';
//@viewPortDecorator // make sure other decorators that returns a Component (usually those who provide props) are above `connector` (since it controls state).
@connector(AnimalStore, 'cats')
@connector(AnimalStore, 'dogs')
//or the entire store
@connector(AnimalStore)
//@autobind //other decorators could be anywhere
class PetsComponent extends React.Component {
render(){
let {dogs, cats} = this.state;
return (<div>We have {dogs + cats} pets</div>);
}
}
var AnimalStore = require('./AnimalStore.js');
var DogsComponent = React.createClass({
mixins:[Reflux.ListenerMixin],
getInitialState: function (){
return({
dogs:AnimalStore.state.dogs
//Treat store.state as immutable data - same as you treat component.state -
//you could use it inside a component, but never change it's value - only with setState()
})
},
componentDidMount: function(){
this.listenTo(AnimalStore.dogs,this.updateDogs);
//this Component has no interest in `cats` or any other animal, so it listens to `dogs` changes only
},
updateDogs: function(dogs){
this.setState({dogs:dogs});
//now we have auto-synchronization with `dogs`, with no need for specific logic for that
},
render: function () {
return (<div><p>We have {this.state.dogs} dogs</p></div>);
}
});
var AnimalStore = require('./AnimalStore.js');
var PetsComponent = React.createClass({
mixins:[Reflux.ListenerMixin],
getInitialState: function (){
return({
dogs: AnimalStore.state.dogs,
cats: AnimalStore.state.cats
})
},
componentDidMount: function(){
this.listenTo(
AnimalStore,
(state)=>{
this.setState({
dogs:state.dogs,
cats:state.cats
})
});
//this way the component can easily decide what parts of the store-state are interesting
},
render: function () {
return (<div><p>We have {this.state.dogs + this.state.cats} pets</p></div>);
}
})
GetInitialState() in store should have all of the states from the beginning.
Store should not have any method that are declared in state, since you can listen to MyStore.dogs
setState() is checking to see if there is a difference between new
state.key from current
state.key. If not, this specific
state.key it's not triggering.
For any
setState() the entire store is triggering (regardless of changes), allowing any Component or other Store to listen to the entire Store's state.
This mixin was inspired by (a.k.a shamelessly stole from) - triggerables-mixin. Also see this for details. reflux-provides-store And state-mixin.
I thank @jehoshua02 @brigand and @jesstelford for their valuable code.