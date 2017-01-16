A simple core library for unidirectional dataflow architecture inspired by Flux. This module does not depend on React and may be used together with other view engine libraries.
For an overview of reflux with react extensions, look at the refluxjs repository.
Here are the API docs for reflux-core.
You can currently install the package as an npm package.
The following command installs
reflux-core as an npm package:
npm install reflux-core
Reflux depends on ES5 features. For older browsers that are missing them you will need a shim such as
core-js/es5 from core-js or
es5-shim.js from kriskowal's es5-shim.
You need to have NodeJS installed.
Clone this repository
Run
npm install
You can run the following npm scripts, for more check the project's
package.json file.
npm compile Use babel to transpile the ES6 code to ES5, output is
/lib.
npm test To run the jshint and tests
npm run watch To run the watch task. It will lint, compile and test the code whenever a file is saved.
npm run benchmark To run the benchmark test
Husky git hooks will prevent bad commits or bad pushes for you by linting and testing the code.
reflux-core
To create an add-on for Reflux, you may do that by creating a callback that
Reflux#use can handle.
// addon.js
// The callback recieves an instance of Reflux library that is being used.
export default function(Reflux) {
// add a simple function to Reflux
Reflux.createState = function() {
return {};
};
}
The user will have to do the following to use the add-on:
import Reflux from "reflux-core";
// or "reflux" or any other reflux with extensions
import createStateAddon from "./addon.js";
Reflux.use(createStateAddon);
console.log(Reflux.createState());
// outputs {}
When publishing the plugin to npm, you don't need to have
reflux-core or
reflux as a dependency among
dependencies in
package.json as the user provides the version they use through the
Reflux#use method.
If you're writing tests, you may want to use
reflux-core and put it in
devDependencies instead.
You may name your library
reflux-addon-{name}.
Please do provide
reflux-addon among
keywords in
package.json so that users can easily search for your addon in the npm registry.
Install reflux-core as a dependency and publish it as a library to npm. Here is an example entry point:
// index.js
import Reflux from "reflux-core";
import frameworkExtras from "./framework-extras";
Reflux.use(frameworkExtras); // like an add-on
export default Reflux; // export the amended Reflux lib
You may name your library
reflux-{view library}. E.g. if you're doing mixins for angular then it may be named
reflux-angular.
Please do provide
reflux among
keywords in
package.json so that users can easily search for your extensions in the npm registry.
List of contributors is available on Github.
This project is licensed under BSD 3-Clause License. Copyright (c) 2014, Mikael Brassman.
For more information about the license for this particular project read the LICENSE.md file.
This project uses eventemitter3, is currently MIT licensed and has it's license information here.