A simple core library for unidirectional dataflow architecture inspired by Flux. This module does not depend on React and may be used together with other view engine libraries.

For an overview of reflux with react extensions, look at the refluxjs repository.

Here are the API docs for reflux-core.

Installation

You can currently install the package as an npm package.

NPM

The following command installs reflux-core as an npm package:

npm install reflux-core

ES5

Reflux depends on ES5 features. For older browsers that are missing them you will need a shim such as core-js/es5 from core-js or es5-shim.js from kriskowal's es5-shim.

Development

You need to have NodeJS installed.

Clone this repository Run npm install

You can run the following npm scripts, for more check the project's package.json file.

npm compile Use babel to transpile the ES6 code to ES5, output is /lib .

npm test To run the jshint and tests

npm run watch To run the watch task. It will lint, compile and test the code whenever a file is saved.

npm run benchmark To run the benchmark test

Husky git hooks will prevent bad commits or bad pushes for you by linting and testing the code.

Extending reflux-core

As an add-on

To create an add-on for Reflux, you may do that by creating a callback that Reflux#use can handle.

export default function ( Reflux ) { Reflux.createState = function ( ) { return {}; }; }

The user will have to do the following to use the add-on:

import Reflux from "reflux-core" ; import createStateAddon from "./addon.js" ; Reflux.use(createStateAddon); console .log(Reflux.createState());

When publishing the plugin to npm, you don't need to have reflux-core or reflux as a dependency among dependencies in package.json as the user provides the version they use through the Reflux#use method.

If you're writing tests, you may want to use reflux-core and put it in devDependencies instead.

You may name your library reflux-addon-{name} .

Please do provide reflux-addon among keywords in package.json so that users can easily search for your addon in the npm registry.

As extensions for a view library

Install reflux-core as a dependency and publish it as a library to npm. Here is an example entry point:

import Reflux from "reflux-core" ; import frameworkExtras from "./framework-extras" ; Reflux.use(frameworkExtras); export default Reflux;

You may name your library reflux-{view library} . E.g. if you're doing mixins for angular then it may be named reflux-angular .

Please do provide reflux among keywords in package.json so that users can easily search for your extensions in the npm registry.

Colophon

List of contributors is available on Github.

This project is licensed under BSD 3-Clause License. Copyright (c) 2014, Mikael Brassman.

For more information about the license for this particular project read the LICENSE.md file.

This project uses eventemitter3, is currently MIT licensed and has it's license information here.