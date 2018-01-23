Responsive React Flexbox Grid System
npm install reflexbox
import React from 'react'
import { Flex, Box } from 'reflexbox'
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Flex p={2} align='center'>
<Box px={2} w={1/2}>Box A</Box>
<Box px={2} w={1/2}>Box B</Box>
</Flex>
)
}
}
// Fractional width
<Box w={1/2} />
// Pixel width
<Box w={128} />
// Responsive widths
<Box w={[ 1, 1/2, 1/4 ]} />
// Padding
<Box p={2} />
// Responsive padding
<Box p={[ 1, 2, 3 ]} />
// Margin
<Box m={2} />
// Responsive margin
<Box m={[ 1, 2, 3 ]} />
// top, right, bottom, left
<Box
mt={1}
mr={2}
mb={3}
ml={2}
/>
// x-axis
<Box mx={-2} />
// y-axis
<Box my={3} />
// align-items: center
<Flex align='center' />
// justify-content: space-between
<Flex justify='space-between' />
// Flex wrap
<Flex wrap />
// Flex direction column
<Flex column />
// Order
<Box order={2} />
// flex: 1 1 auto
<Box auto />
<Flex />
Component primitive with
display: flex
<Box />
Primitive for controlling width, margin, padding and more.
Both
<Flex /> and
<Box /> share the same props.
w (number|string) sets width, where numbers 0-1 are percentage values, larger numbers are pixel values, and strings are raw CSS values with units.
flex (boolean) sets
display: flex
wrap (boolean) sets
flex-wrap: wrap
column (boolean) sets
flex-direction: column
auto (boolean) sets
flex: 1 1 auto
order (number) sets
order
align (string) sets
align-items
justify (string) sets
justify-content
Margin and padding props accept numbers
0-4 for values from the spacing scale
[ 0, 8, 16, 32, 64 ].
Numbers greater than 4 will be used as pixel values.
Negative values can be used for negative margins.
Strings can be passed for other CSS values, e.g.
mx='auto'
m (number|string) margin based on a scale from 0–4.
mx (number|string) x-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4.
my (number|string) y-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4.
mt (number|string) margin-top based on a scale from 0–4.
mb (number|string) margin-bottom based on a scale from 0–4.
ml (number|string) margin-left based on a scale from 0–4.
mr (number|string) margin-right based on a scale from 0–4.
p (number|string) padding based on a scale from 0–4.
px (number|string) x-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4.
py (number|string) y-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4.
pt (number|string) padding-top based on a scale from 0–4.
pb (number|string) padding-bottom based on a scale from 0–4.
pl (number|string) padding-left based on a scale from 0–4.
pr (number|string) padding-right based on a scale from 0–4.
All props accept arrays as values for mobile-first responsive styles.
// Set widths for different breakpoints, starting from smallest to largest
// This example will be 100% width below the smallest breakpoint,
// then 50% and 25% for the next two breakpoints respectively
<Box w={[ 1, 1/2, 1/4 ]} />
Null values can be passed to the array to skip a breakpoint.
<Box w={[ 1, null, 1/2 ]} />
Values for the breakpoints and space scale can be configured with React Context.
Context can be set manually or with the
<ReflexProvider /> component.
import React from 'react'
import { ReflexProvider, Flex, Box } from 'reflexbox'
const space = [ 0, 6, 12, 18, 24 ]
const breakpoints = [ 32, 48, 64 ]
class App extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<ReflexProvider
space={space}
breakpoints={breakpoints}>
<Flex mx={-2}>
<Box w={1/4} px={2}>Box</Box>
<Box w={1/4} px={2}>Box</Box>
<Box w={1/4} px={2}>Box</Box>
<Box w={1/4} px={2}>Box</Box>
</Flex>
</ReflexProvider>
)
}
}
The core Reflexbox higher-order component can be used on any element that accepts
className as a prop.
import React from 'react'
import { reflex } from 'reflexbox'
import MyInput from './MyInput'
const FlexInput = reflex(MyInput)
const App = () => (
<div>
<FlexInput
w={1/2}
mb={2}
defaultValue='Flex Input'
/>
</div>
)
This currently DOES NOT work in Node.js server-side applications.
If you need server-side support, see version
^2.2.0 or one of the related libraries below.