Reflexbox

Responsive React Flexbox Grid System

Features

Simple API for quickly controlling layout

Helps promote composability and separation of concerns

CSS-in-JS built in - no external dependencies

Only generates the CSS needed to render

Getting Started

npm install reflexbox

import React from 'react' import { Flex, Box } from 'reflexbox' class Component extends React . Component { render() { return ( < Flex p = {2} align = 'center' > < Box px = {2} w = {1/2} > Box A </ Box > < Box px = {2} w = {1/2} > Box B </ Box > </ Flex > ) } }

Usage

<Box w={ 1 / 2 } /> <Box w={128} /> // Responsive widths <Box w={[ 1, 1/2, 1/4 ]} /> // Padding <Box p={2} /> // Responsive padding <Box p={[ 1, 2, 3 ]} /> // Margin <Box m={2} /> // Responsive margin <Box m={[ 1, 2, 3 ]} /> // top, right, bottom, left <Box mt={1} mr={2} mb={3} ml={2} /> // x-axis <Box mx={-2} /> // y-axis <Box my={3} /> // align-items: center <Flex align='center' /> // justify-content: space-between <Flex justify='space-between' /> // Flex wrap <Flex wrap /> // Flex direction column <Flex column /> // Order <Box order={2} /> // flex: 1 1 auto <Box auto />

API

Component primitive with display: flex

Primitive for controlling width, margin, padding and more.

Props

Both <Flex /> and <Box /> share the same props.

w (number|string) sets width, where numbers 0-1 are percentage values, larger numbers are pixel values, and strings are raw CSS values with units.

(number|string) sets width, where numbers 0-1 are percentage values, larger numbers are pixel values, and strings are raw CSS values with units. flex (boolean) sets display: flex

(boolean) sets wrap (boolean) sets flex-wrap: wrap

(boolean) sets column (boolean) sets flex-direction: column

(boolean) sets auto (boolean) sets flex: 1 1 auto

(boolean) sets order (number) sets order

(number) sets align (string) sets align-items

(string) sets justify (string) sets justify-content

Margin and Padding

Margin and padding props accept numbers 0-4 for values from the spacing scale [ 0, 8, 16, 32, 64 ] . Numbers greater than 4 will be used as pixel values. Negative values can be used for negative margins. Strings can be passed for other CSS values, e.g. mx='auto'

m (number|string) margin based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) margin based on a scale from 0–4. mx (number|string) x-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) x-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4. my (number|string) y-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) y-axis margin based on a scale from 0–4. mt (number|string) margin-top based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) margin-top based on a scale from 0–4. mb (number|string) margin-bottom based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) margin-bottom based on a scale from 0–4. ml (number|string) margin-left based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) margin-left based on a scale from 0–4. mr (number|string) margin-right based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) margin-right based on a scale from 0–4. p (number|string) padding based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) padding based on a scale from 0–4. px (number|string) x-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) x-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4. py (number|string) y-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) y-axis padding based on a scale from 0–4. pt (number|string) padding-top based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) padding-top based on a scale from 0–4. pb (number|string) padding-bottom based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) padding-bottom based on a scale from 0–4. pl (number|string) padding-left based on a scale from 0–4.

(number|string) padding-left based on a scale from 0–4. pr (number|string) padding-right based on a scale from 0–4.

Responsive Array Prop Values

All props accept arrays as values for mobile-first responsive styles.

<Box w={[ 1 , 1 / 2 , 1 / 4 ]} />

Null values can be passed to the array to skip a breakpoint.

<Box w={[ 1 , null , 1 / 2 ]} />

Configuration

Values for the breakpoints and space scale can be configured with React Context.

Context can be set manually or with the <ReflexProvider /> component.

import React from 'react' import { ReflexProvider, Flex, Box } from 'reflexbox' const space = [ 0 , 6 , 12 , 18 , 24 ] const breakpoints = [ 32 , 48 , 64 ] class App extends React . Component { render () { return ( < ReflexProvider space = {space} breakpoints = {breakpoints} > < Flex mx = {-2} > < Box w = {1/4} px = {2} > Box </ Box > < Box w = {1/4} px = {2} > Box </ Box > < Box w = {1/4} px = {2} > Box </ Box > < Box w = {1/4} px = {2} > Box </ Box > </ Flex > </ ReflexProvider > ) } }

Higher Order Component

The core Reflexbox higher-order component can be used on any element that accepts className as a prop.

import React from 'react' import { reflex } from 'reflexbox' import MyInput from './MyInput' const FlexInput = reflex(MyInput) const App = () => ( < div > < FlexInput w = {1/2} mb = {2} defaultValue = 'Flex Input' /> </ div > )

Caveats

This currently DOES NOT work in Node.js server-side applications. If you need server-side support, see version ^2.2.0 or one of the related libraries below.

MIT License