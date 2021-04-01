A lightweight responsive flexbox grid with cross browser support, an inline-block fallback and no polyfills
Reflex gives you the ability to take advantage of flexbox for laying out a grid while having a reliable inline-block fallback for older browsers.
At the time of writing, browser support for flexbox is at 96.63% so I propose that it's time to start taking advantage of flexbox and accept that the inline-block fallback won't support everything.
Where flexbox isn't supported, your basic grid structure will remain intact and most of the layout classes still work. Try the examples page out in a browser that does not support flexbox (such as Internet Explorer 9) to see for yourself!
You can use the compiled css directly by downloading either the minified or non-minified version.
You could clone this repo which would allow you to modify the variables and build your own version of this grid. You can modify things like the number of columns or the breakpoints.
If you're familiar with npm you can use
npm install reflex-grid to have a look around, or add it as a dependency to your node project.
This is version 2 of reflex grid and is not compatible with version 1. Many things have changed in version 2 which will need addressing if you want to update. I wrote a blog post about version 2 changes if you're interested in learning more
grid__ and
grid-- prefixes but are otherwise unchanged
col-grid class