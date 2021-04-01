Reflex

A lightweight responsive flexbox grid with cross browser support, an inline-block fallback and no polyfills

Reflex gives you the ability to take advantage of flexbox for laying out a grid while having a reliable inline-block fallback for older browsers.

At the time of writing, browser support for flexbox is at 96.63% so I propose that it's time to start taking advantage of flexbox and accept that the inline-block fallback won't support everything.

Where flexbox isn't supported, your basic grid structure will remain intact and most of the layout classes still work. Try the examples page out in a browser that does not support flexbox (such as Internet Explorer 9) to see for yourself!

Why use reflex?

It's lightweight - 20KB in it's minified form and 2.5KB gzipped

Where flexbox is supported, columns are all the same height by default

Reflex grid cells never push each other out of the way (as with floated grids)

Supports semantic elements e.g. you can use ul as a grid

Supports nested grids

Good cross browser support

Built with Sass/SCSS

Easily customizable and extendable

Intended use

Creating complex nested flexbox grids which take advantage of flexbox layout properties

Using a flexbox layout inside a CSS grid page layout

Generating a flexbox grid with dynamic content of varying height e.g. a list of products

An addition or replacement for your current css layout framework

A set of vendor-prefixed mixins and helper classes to get your flexbox solution off the ground faster

Usage

Use as CSS

You can use the compiled css directly by downloading either the minified or non-minified version.

Clone via github

You could clone this repo which would allow you to modify the variables and build your own version of this grid. You can modify things like the number of columns or the breakpoints.

Use with npm

If you're familiar with npm you can use npm install reflex-grid to have a look around, or add it as a dependency to your node project.

Version 2 information

This is version 2 of reflex grid and is not compatible with version 1. Many things have changed in version 2 which will need addressing if you want to update. I wrote a blog post about version 2 changes if you're interested in learning more