Compile json schema to typescript typings
Input:
{
"title": "Example Schema",
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"firstName": {
"type": "string"
},
"lastName": {
"type": "string"
},
"age": {
"description": "Age in years",
"type": "integer",
"minimum": 0
},
"hairColor": {
"enum": ["black", "brown", "blue"],
"type": "string"
}
},
"additionalProperties": false,
"required": ["firstName", "lastName"]
}
Output:
export interface ExampleSchema {
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
/**
* Age in years
*/
age?: number;
hairColor?: "black" | "brown" | "blue";
}
# Using Yarn:
yarn add json-schema-to-typescript
# Or, using NPM:
npm install json-schema-to-typescript --save
import { compile, compileFromFile } from 'json-schema-to-typescript'
// compile from file
compileFromFile('foo.json')
.then(ts => fs.writeFileSync('foo.d.ts', ts))
// or, compile a JS object
let mySchema = {
properties: [...]
}
compile(mySchema, 'MySchema')
.then(ts => ...)
See server demo and browser demo for full examples.
compileFromFile and
compile accept options as their last argument (all keys are optional):
|key
|type
|default
|description
|bannerComment
|string
"/* tslint:disable */\n/**\n* This file was automatically generated by json-schema-to-typescript.\n* DO NOT MODIFY IT BY HAND. Instead, modify the source JSONSchema file,\n* and run json-schema-to-typescript to regenerate this file.\n*/"
|Disclaimer comment prepended to the top of each generated file
|cwd
|string
process.cwd()
|Root directory for resolving
$refs
|declareExternallyReferenced
|boolean
true
|Declare external schemas referenced via
$ref?
|enableConstEnums
|boolean
true
|Prepend enums with
const?
|format
|boolean
true
|Format code? Set this to
false to improve performance.
|ignoreMinAndMaxItems
|boolean
false
|Ignore maxItems and minItems for
array types, preventing tuples being generated.
|style
|object
{ bracketSpacing: false, printWidth: 120, semi: true, singleQuote: false, tabWidth: 2, trailingComma: 'none', useTabs: false }
|A Prettier configuration
|unknownAny
|boolean
true
|Use
unknown instead of
any where possible
|unreachableDefinitions
|boolean
false
|Generates code for
definitions that aren't referenced by the schema.
|strictIndexSignatures
|boolean
false
|Append all index signatures with
\| undefined so that they are strictly typed.
|$refOptions
|object
{}
|$RefParser Options, used when resolving
$refs
A CLI utility is provided with this package.
cat foo.json | json2ts > foo.d.ts
# or
json2ts foo.json > foo.d.ts
# or
json2ts foo.json foo.d.ts
# or
json2ts --input foo.json --output foo.d.ts
# or
json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts
# or (quote globs so that your shell doesn't expand them)
json2ts -i 'schemas/**/*.json'
# or
json2ts -i schemas/ -o types/
You can pass any of the options described above (including style options) as CLI flags. Boolean values can be set to false using the
no- prefix.
# generate code for definitions that aren't referenced
json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts --unreachableDefinitions
# use single quotes and disable trailing semicolons
json2ts -i foo.json -o foo.d.ts --style.singleQuote --no-style.semi
npm test
title =>
interface
allOf ("intersection")
anyOf ("union")
oneOf (treated like
anyOf)
maxItems (eg)
minItems (eg)
additionalProperties of type
patternProperties (partial support)
extends
required properties on objects (eg)
validateRequired (eg)
tsType
tsType: Overrides the type that's generated from the schema. Useful for forcing a type to
any or when using non-standard JSON schema extensions (eg).
tsEnumNames: Overrides the names used for the elements in an enum. Can also be used to create string enums (eg).
dependencies (single, multiple)
divisibleBy (eg)
format (eg)
multipleOf (eg)
maximum (eg)
minimum (eg)
maxProperties (eg)
minProperties (eg)
not/
disallow
oneOf ("xor", use
anyOf instead)
pattern (string, regex)
uniqueItems (eg)
Prettier is known to run slowly on really big files. To skip formatting and improve performance, set the
format option to
false.