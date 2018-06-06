openbase logo
rjs

reflektive-jquery-sortable

by Jonas von Andrian
0.9.13 (see all)

A flexible, opinionated sorting plugin for jQuery

Readme

Reflektive forked jquery-sortable

Yarn doesn't handle the incorrect depency tree that this package specifies.

see https://github.com/johnny/jquery-sortable/issues/262

jQuery Sortable

jQuery Sortable is a flexible, opinionated sorting plugin. It enables items in a list (or table etc.) to be sorted horizontally and vertically using the mouse. Supports nested lists and pure drag/drop containers.

jQuery Sortable does not depend on jQuery UI and works well with Twitter's Bootstrap (You can even sort the Bootstrap navigation).

More information can be found on http://johnny.github.com/jquery-sortable/.

Dependencies

jquery (>= 1.7.0)

Development Dependencies

jQuery Sortable is developed using middleman. A bundle install shoud pull in everything needed.

