Metadata Reflection API

Installation

npm install reflect-metadata

Background

Decorators add the ability to augment a class and its members as the class is defined, through a declarative syntax.

Traceur attaches annotations to a static property on the class.

Languages like C# (.NET), and Java support attributes or annotations that add metadata to types, along with a reflective API for reading metadata.

Goals

A number of use cases (Composition/Dependency Injection, Runtime Type Assertions, Reflection/Mirroring, Testing) want the ability to add additional metadata to a class in a consistent manner.

A consistent approach is needed for various tools and libraries to be able to reason over metadata.

Metadata-producing decorators (nee. "Annotations") need to be generally composable with mutating decorators.

Metadata should be available not only on an object but also through a Proxy, with related traps.

Defining new metadata-producing decorators should not be arduous or over-complex for a developer.

Metadata should be consistent with other language and runtime features of ECMAScript.

Syntax

Declarative definition of metadata:

class C { @ Reflect .metadata(metadataKey, metadataValue) method() { } }

Imperative definition of metadata:

Reflect .defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, C.prototype, "method" );

Imperative introspection of metadata:

let obj = new C(); let metadataValue = Reflect .getMetadata(metadataKey, obj, "method" );

Semantics

Object has a new [[Metadata]] internal property that will contain a Map whose keys are property keys (or undefined ) and whose values are Maps of metadata keys to metadata values.

) and whose values are Maps of metadata keys to metadata values. Object will have a number of new internal methods for [[DefineOwnMetadata]], [[GetOwnMetadata]], [[HasOwnMetadata]], etc. These internal methods can be overridden by a Proxy to support additional traps. These internal methods will by default call a set of abstract operations to define and read metadata.

The Reflect object will expose the MOP operations to allow imperative access to metadata.

Metadata defined on class declaration C is stored in C.[[Metadata]], with undefined as the key.

as the key. Metadata defined on static members of class declaration C are stored in C.[[Metadata]], with the property key as the key.

Metadata defined on instance members of class declaration C are stored in C.prototype.[[Metadata]], with the property key as the key.

API

Reflect .defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target); Reflect .defineMetadata(metadataKey, metadataValue, target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .hasMetadata(metadataKey, target); let result = Reflect .hasMetadata(metadataKey, target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .hasOwnMetadata(metadataKey, target); let result = Reflect .hasOwnMetadata(metadataKey, target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .getMetadata(metadataKey, target); let result = Reflect .getMetadata(metadataKey, target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .getOwnMetadata(metadataKey, target); let result = Reflect .getOwnMetadata(metadataKey, target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .getMetadataKeys(target); let result = Reflect .getMetadataKeys(target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .getOwnMetadataKeys(target); let result = Reflect .getOwnMetadataKeys(target, propertyKey); let result = Reflect .deleteMetadata(metadataKey, target); let result = Reflect .deleteMetadata(metadataKey, target, propertyKey); @ Reflect .metadata(metadataKey, metadataValue) class C { @ Reflect .metadata(metadataKey, metadataValue) method() { } }

Alternatives

Use properties rather than a separate API. Obvious downside is that this can be a lot of code:



function ParamTypes ( ...types ) { return ( target, propertyKey ) => { const symParamTypes = Symbol .for( "design:paramtypes" ); if (propertyKey === undefined ) { target[symParamTypes] = types; } else { const symProperties = Symbol .for( "design:properties" ); let properties, property; if ( Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(target, symProperties)) { properties = target[symProperties]; } else { properties = target[symProperties] = {}; } if ( Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(properties, propertyKey)) { property = properties[propertyKey]; } else { property = properties[propertyKey] = {}; } property[symParamTypes] = types; } }; }

Notes

Though it may seem counterintuitive, the methods on Reflect place the parameters for the metadata key and metadata value before the target or property key. This is due to the fact that the property key is the only optional parameter in the argument list. This also makes the methods easier to curry with Function#bind. This also helps reduce the overall footprint and complexity of a metadata-producing decorator that could target both a class or a property:

function ParamTypes ( ...types ) { return ( target, propertyKey ) => { Reflect .defineMetadata( "design:paramtypes" , types, target, propertyKey); } }

To enable experimental support for metadata decorators in your TypeScript project, you must add "experimentalDecorators": true to your tsconfig.json file.

to your tsconfig.json file. To enable experimental support for auto-generated type metadata in your TypeScript project, you must add "emitDecoratorMetadata": true to your tsconfig.json file. Please note that auto-generated type metadata may have issues with circular or forward references for types.

to your tsconfig.json file.

Issues