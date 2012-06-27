openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ref

reflect

by Zach Carter
0.1.3 (see all)

Implementation of Mozilla's Parser API in JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

507

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Reflect.js

Reflect.js is a JavaScript (ES3 compatible) implementation of Mozilla's Parser API. It does not currently support some of Mozilla's extensions, such as generators, list comprehensions, for each, E4X, etc. but may eventually support ones that are, or become Harmony proposals. Builders are also supported.

Parsing really large files can be slow, for reasons articulated by Andy Chu.

Download

You can download a minified-standalone version of reflect.js to embed in web pages here.

Install

Reflect.js is available as a CommonJS module for Node.js. Simply install it with npm:

npm install reflect

Use

var Reflect = require('reflect');

var ast = Reflect.parse("var a = 4 + 7");

console.log(Reflect.stringify(ast, "  "));

Refer to Mozilla's docs for details on the AST interface.

Builders

The optional builder parameter to Reflect.parse() makes it possible to construct user-specified data from the parser, rather than the default Node objects.

The reflect.js module exports the default builder so you can redefine only the node constructors you care about and leave the rest default.

var Reflect = require('reflect');
var builder = Reflect.builder;

// redefine callback for variable declarations
builder["variableDeclaration"] = function (kind, declarators, loc) { ... };

var ast = Reflect.parse("var a = 4 + 7", {builder: builder});

License

MIT X Licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial